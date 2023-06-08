How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis underwent abdominal surgery on Wednesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis spent “a peaceful night” and is “in good condition”, according to routine examinations after the abdominal surgery he underwent this Wednesday (7) in Rome, reported this Thursday (8) the Vatican.

“The medical team accompanying the pope’s postoperative period reports that he spent a peaceful night, resting for a long time; he is in good condition, awake and breathing spontaneously,” reads a note from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Bruni added that “the routine controls are good and throughout the day you will observe the necessary post-operative rest”.

“The pope is being informed of the messages of closeness and affection that have arrived in recent hours and expresses his gratitude, while asking that you continue to pray for him,” the statement concludes.

The doctor who operated on him, Sergio Alfieri, and who had also led the medical team for the colonic operation he underwent in July 2021, reported on Wednesday after the surgery that everything went well, that Francisco was awake and that even made several jokes.

In an interview with the press at the Gemelli hospital, Alfieri explained that any other type of pathology is ruled out and that both the colon and the current one are “benign”. He, however, did not say how many days the pope will have to remain hospitalized, as everything will depend on how his condition evolves, taking into account that he is 86 years old.

The Vatican has canceled all papal audiences and functions through June 18. Two trips to Lisbon at the beginning of August, to participate in the World Youth Day, and to Mongolia at the end of the same month, were maintained.