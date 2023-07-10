Two Russians fined for chanting Ukrainian slogans at Arbenina’s concert

Scanning Ukrainian slogans at the concert of the leader of the rock group “Night Snipers” Diana Arbenina ended in fines. about it in his Telegram-channel reported “Izvestia”.

According to the newspaper, two Russians received fines of 30,000 rubles under an article about discrediting the actions of the Russian Armed Forces. It is specified that they chanted the slogans of Ukrainian nationalists during a concert at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium on July 8, 2023.

