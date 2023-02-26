Scania confirms its presence a LetExpo 2023the second edition of an event promoted by ALIS dedicated to the world of logistics, transport and business services scheduled in Veronafiere from 8 to 11 March. In an exhibition space within the Pavilion 4 (stand C3), Scania will exhibit the road tractor Super A4X2NB which, belonging to the new Scania generation of 13-litre trucks, represents one of the greatest exponents of the manufacturer for sustainable transport. In fact, with a thermal efficiency of 50% and fuel savings of at least 8%, Scania Super stands out for its increased uptime and optimization of maintenance intervals.

“Our customers’ need for better total operating economy goes hand in hand with that of a sustainable future – said Daniel Dusatti, Italscania’s Trucks Sales Director. For this reason, in driving the change towards more efficient and decarbonised transport, we offer our customers the Super, today the most reliable and profitable solution that will help us achieve certain emissions reduction objectives in the coming decades”. Scania’s goal is to lead the change towards an increasingly sustainable mobility and economy, by virtue of a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, from Super to vehicles powered by biofuels and alternative traction, and by a range of financial and assistance services tailored to each customer. These topics will be explored by the President and CEO Enrique Enrich during the conference: “Energy transition: the role of operators and manufacturers”scheduled for Thursday 9 March at 15:00 in the “Casa ALIS” area (Hall 6).