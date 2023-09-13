Just like the automotive industry, engines in the transportation sector are changing. Scania once built a V8 engine with 770 hp and 3,700 Nm of torque, but the brand now prefers to sell electric trucks. Scania is now also testing a hybrid truck whose battery draws power from solar energy. The tractor above has a special trailer behind it with solar cells.

There is a total of 100 square meters of solar cells, which according to Scania can be compared to ‘a house with equally strong panels’. In Sweden, which is not always sunny, the panels should generate around 8,000 kWh of power. The solar energy that Scania generates is initially stored in a 200-kWh battery in the semi-trailer. According to Scania, this battery works as a kind of power bank.

10,000 free kilometers per year

The trailer is hanging behind a hybrid truck. The truck’s electric motor draws power from a 100-kWh battery. It is therefore recharged while driving by the ‘power bank’. Scania thinks that you can drive 5,000 free kilometers per year in Sweden on solar energy. In sunny Spain you could even generate 10,000 free kilometers.

The solar truck is still in the testing phase, but Scania is hopeful that it will be on the road for ‘a number of years’. It could even be a solution to our power problem: ‘If you scaled it up you could have a solution for the thousands of vehicles connected to the grid. This could therefore affect the buying and selling of electricity from and to the electricity grid,” says the project manager.