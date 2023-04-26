The life cycle of a battery, as we know, is one of the problems associated with electric traction. Problem that grows in proportion to the amount of kilometers you imagine traveling with a given car. They heavy electric trucks? That is, those who transport goods from one side of the Old Continent to the other? For them, the problem is as big as its tonnage, so much so that Scania and Northvolt create batteries with a monstrous life cycle, equal to about one and a half million km.

The specifics

Produced at the Northvolt Ett Gigafactory in Northern Sweden using electricity without fossil fuels generated by hydroelectric and wind energy, the new prismatic cells will have a capacity of 157 Ah and a nominal voltage of 3.6 V.

Long-standing partnership

The collaboration between Scania and Northvolt began in 2017 and the project finally materialized this year, exceeding initial longevity expectations during the validation tests. According to Scania, conventional heavy trucks have a life cycle of exactly 1.5 million km, which means that the new batteries they will not need to be replaced. What is not yet known is the percentage of autonomy that the battery will retain after all those kilometers of use.

Record autonomy

“When the development phase began we focused on high performance, low operating costs and long life – explains Christian Levin, CEO of Scania – We have established a requirement that a Scania heavy-duty vehicle should have a lifespan of 1.5 million kilometres. Tests show that this requirement can not only be met, but but also exceeded“.