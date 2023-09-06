The future of Scania looks mainly to the world of electrification. With clearly defined objectives and ambitions in this sense: the intention of the Swedish giant is to ensure that fully electric vehicles represent 50% of total sales by the end of the decade. The inauguration of the new Scania battery factory in Södertälje, Sweden, which we witnessed in person, and on the sidelines of which we were able to participate in a round table with the Scania CEO, is moving in this direction. Christian Levin.

7 euros nonsense

The number one of the Swedish giant does not mince words to explain the company’s vision for the future, and sends a message to those who, despite the electric transition, continue to argue that it still makes sense to invest in the Euro 7: “It doesn’t make any sense, it’s completely stupid. For me it is obvious that all the vehicles that we will sell in cities starting from 2028 will be 100% electric, so the impact will be zero. And this will happen either by law, or by decisions of local administrations. Investing in Euro 7 is useless, if not to take money, resources and engineers away from electrification. It would be a big mistake, only in Europe our politicians have this idea, it would be a big drawback for local builders. I would like to invest everything we have available, both as funds and as skills, in a zero-emissions future”.

Who slows down this process…

Levin’s speech then moved to the Italian context, where the political current opposed to the all-electric future of mobility and transport, she is rather convinced that she can win the next European elections to slow down this electrification process. “We have always said we wanted to listen to the experts and science – explained Scania’s number one – And everyone agrees that today we are in a very complicated and dangerous situation, the planet is in great trouble and global warming is a fact. Our sector represents 5.2% of all CO2, we must reduce emissions quickly: we can certainly discuss the technology with which to do so, but certainly not the need that exists to cut CO2 emissions. For me certain positions are so populist and stupid that they shouldn’t be allowed, it’s a scandal. These movements are present not only in Italy, and it is a great pity”.

Exchange of emission quotas

Among the solutions under consideration by Brussels to accelerate this transformation there is also the introduction of emissions trading system. “It’s a very smart system, we’ve already tested it in Sweden and it works perfectly Levin explains. Every year the number of allowances available decreases, so the price becomes higher and higher and there is a possibility for companies to plan because they know what will happen in the following years. For example in the transport sector: if our customers know that in five years there is a cost that has grown by 10% each year for CO2 emissions, perhaps it will be better to invest already today in zero-emission vehicles; it may not be a good deal for the next two years, but over five years it becomes excellent. Unfortunately it seems that this system it will not enter into force before 2027-28but in the meantime it is there”.