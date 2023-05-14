Successfully completed the first charging test with ABB E-mobility’s Megawatt Charging System (MCS) for the electric truck developed by Scania. The data collected represents a very important result to work on reducing charging times as well as to offer an efficient and high-power charging solution for heavy vehicles.

Scania and ABB together for fast charging of trucks

Both companies are committed to enabling a zero-emissions future of transportation and leading the technology change of tomorrow. The development of a fast charging solution for electric heavy-duty vehicles, which will also positively affect range, is an important step towards increasing sales of trucks that can be driven without fossil fuels.

Joint development work

The initial test, aimed at demonstrating the technical feasibility of high-power charging, represents an important first step towards ABB E-mobility’s future MCS system. This will lead to the progressive distribution of high-power chargers, with current starting from 1,500 Ampere, up to the 3,000 Ampere of the MCS system. It is a charging standard in which both Scania and ABB E-mobility have invested heavily, in collaboration with CharIN (the MCS standard is expected for 2024).

A central technology for electric trucks

MCS technology is essential for long-haul trucks, where both driving time and rest time are stringent constraints. The vehicle can be driven, by law, for a maximum of 4.5 hours before the driver has to take a mandatory 45-minute break: during this short interval, the truck must recharge enough energy to guarantee autonomy for another 4. 5 hours of use. Due to the size of the batteries, both fast and ultra-fast charging are essential. Starting this year, Scania will be able to offer trucks with the MCS connector on request, with production planned for 2024. ABB E-mobility will introduce the next upgrade of its MCS technology in late 2024/early 2025.