The Dutch Lightyear is still very young, but has already managed to attract the attention of a renowned car manufacturer. It is the Swedish manufacturer of super sports cars Koenigsegg that invests in Lightyear and becomes a technological partner.

In a relatively short time, light year to put themselves on the map. In June, the Dutch company presented the Lightyear 0, the production version of the Lightyear One that was presented in 2019. The first examples of the Lightyear 0 are to be built in the autumn, but before the 250,000 euro EV with 5 square meters of solar cells is for sale, Lightyear has found an interesting partner.

Koenigsegg

It is the Swedish Koenigsegg that invests an unspecified amount in Lightyear. It does not stop at an investment. Koenigsegg and Lightyear will also share and develop technology with each other. Lightyear says that Koenigsegg’s knowledge and technology is being used, among other things, to improve the efficiency of the company’s second model. Around the end of 2024 or early 2025, Lightyear will launch the 2, a car that will become a volume model more than the Lightyear 0 and will cost around 30,000 euros. See also F-150 Rattler is as expensive as Audi A3 sedan

Lightyear co-founder and CEO Lex Hoefsloot declares that he is happy with Koenigsegg as a partner. “We admire the combination of incredible performance, design and sustainable technology. This collaboration clearly shows that we are on the right track. I am extremely pleased that we can draw on decades of experience in designing and building innovative cars,” said Hoefsloot.

More than 1000 hp

Koenigsegg builds cars in a completely different category than Lightyear. The company makes fierce models such as the CCR/CCX, the Agera, Regera, Jesko and the announced Gemera. These are real super sports cars that are up to more than a thousand horsepower and sometimes cost many millions of euros. The founder of the company, Christian von Koenigsegg, is also called the Scandinavian Elon Musk, because, like the Tesla boss, he knows how to develop brilliant techniques for his cars.

Koenigsegg Jesko. © Koenigsegg



Watch our automotive and mobility videos below: See also PSG rule out the signing of Ousmane Dembélé





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.