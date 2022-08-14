“SAS Corporation has entered into a proprietary debt financing loan agreement for $700 million with funds managed by Apollo Global Management,” the airline said in a statement.

The proprietary debit financing loan allows companies to obtain liquidity to continue their activities while being under the protection of bankruptcy law.

On July 5, SAS, which employs about 7,000 people, filed for bankruptcy in the United States as part of an ongoing restructuring.

In the United States, resorting to Chapter Eleven allows a company that can no longer pay its debts to restructure itself outside of its creditors.

“Thanks to this funding, we are in a solid financial position to continue our ongoing operations during the voluntary restructuring in the United States,” said Carsten Dilling, chairman of the group, of which Denmark and Sweden are major contributors.

“We can now fully focus on accelerating the implementation of our ‘SAS Forward’ plan,” he added in a statement.

In February, SAS announced a €750 million annual savings plan, followed up in June with a €1 billion capital increase plan.

In July, the Scandinavian airline suffered a two-week strike by its pilots that cost it between $9 million and $12 million a day.

The pilots are protesting against salary cuts demanded by the administration as part of a restructuring plan aimed at ensuring the continuation of the company that has suffered losses since the emergence of the Corona virus in early 2020 and not hiring pilots to replace those who were laid off during the epidemic.

450 pilots will be rehired as part of the agreement that ended the strike, according to the Swedish Airline Pilots Association.