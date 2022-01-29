Home page world

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

divide

Heavy snowfall is possible in Germany over the course of the weekend. (Iconic image) © Frank Hoermann/Sven Simon/imago

Winter is making a comeback, Deep Marie brings cold air and snow from Scandinavia. Two regions can enjoy snow a little longer than the rest of Germany.

Offenbach – The sun had timidly appeared in the past few days, but Germany apparently has to wait a while for spring. With plenty of fresh breeze, sleet and even snow, the low Marie will ensure unstable weather in Germany from Thursday. In the night to Friday, the rapid fall limit then drops again a good deal.

Winter is coming back! Scandinavia low rolls over Germany – A lot of snow falls here

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the foothills of the low cross from Scandinavia from the middle of Germany. For the low mountain ranges, this means another portion of snow: Above 600 to 800 meters, snow falls consistently, the meteorologists announced on Wednesday. Showers are moving in from the north, some of which will fall as rain, some as snow or sleet. From the night of Friday, other regions should also be happy about snow, because then the snow line will drop further to around 300 to 500 meters. The daily maximum temperatures are between two and nine degrees.

Especially in the north and east strong to stormy gusts are possible, in the vicinity of showers individual gusts of wind are also possible. Heavy gusts of wind must be expected on the coasts and in the higher mountains. During the night of Friday, the wind eased somewhat, with gusts of wind still to be expected in the north and east, while it will remain stormy on the coast for the time being.

Winter comeback! Two regions can look forward to snow for a particularly long time

On Friday, on the other hand, the wind will ease up, the temperatures will be a little lower and will be around five degrees. In the north-west half of the year, the sun occasionally comes out, and here the thermometer can rise to eight degrees. Only the eastern low mountain ranges and also the edge of the Alps can look forward to the winter comeback for a longer period of time, where snow continues to fall for a long time.