Barbolini’s team overwhelms the emerging Chieri. Piedmontese, who comeback in Perugia!

The 21st day of women’s A-1 which will end tomorrow evening with the Florence-Novara match. Tonight the postponement of Milan against Conegliano.

Scandicci-Chieri 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20)

Ninth consecutive success between the championship and the Cev Cup for Savino Del Bene Scandicci, who changes line-up but authoritatively surpasses (3-0) the team that presented itself at Palazzo Wanny as the fourth force in the championship. Outside Antropova inside Mingardi as opposite, but also outside Di Iulio and Pietrini as setter and spiker to leave room on the pitch for Yao Di and Sorokaite: these are Barbolini’s choices. Bregoli, on the other hand, trusts Butler and keeps the former Mazzaro on the bench. Chieri starts strong and it’s immediately 4-1 for the Piedmontese who seem to be determined. But this sensation did not last long because Scandicci, driven by a deluxe version of Zhu Ting, immediately reversed the situation. And from the moment of overtaking (8-7), onwards, she definitely takes over the reins of the game. Mingardi also did well for the home team, fielded by Barbolini after the good performance shown in the Cev Cup. Grobelna was not enough for Chieri who lost the first fraction 25-21. The victory in the first set gives confidence to the home team, Scandicci restarts immediately in the best possible way but it is an advantage that also in this case does not last long because Chieri is back on 6-6, which however loses its way by making the points of Grobelna. Villani does his job from place four, the plants run on alternating current. On the other hand it works, and how, Zhu Ting who after 7 points in the first set scores 8 in the second part of the match. However, the 25-20 ball (and 2 sets to zero) for Scandicci belongs to Mingardi. At the first attempt, the Scandiccese formation immediately hits the mark and closes the match by also controlling the third set and showing off a good Sorokaite and a Yao Di who handles the balls well as they pass through his hands. Grobelna raises the percentages compared to the second set, but against the block Bregoli’s team is unable to work properly and the coach openly complains about it. The match ends 3-0 with the last point scored by Washington and with Zhu Ting as the best scorer (21 points). Scandicci confirms his role as anti-Conegliano, while Chieri fails in his attempt to get closer to Milan and third place in the standings waiting for what Novara will do, following two points away. (Stefano Del Corona)

Macerata-Casalmaggiore 1-3 (25-21, 18-25, 10-25, 17-25)

Macerata deludes itself by winning the first set but then Casalmaggiore exposes the weaknesses of a team that takes yet another seasonal defeat without points that has the flavor of an anticipated A2. Attack (43%) and block (11 winning blocks) by Pistola’s team made the difference in the comeback which also had moments of difficulty that the guests were however able to face and overcome brilliantly thanks also to the performance of a Dimitrova mvp and top scorer with partner Frantti with 17 points from the match. First set on point to point and with many mistakes on both fronts. Macerata relies heavily on Abbott in attack while the guests respond with Dimitrova. Confused match that doesn’t take off: Aelbrecht’s block digs the first break for the Macerata players who then extend to 19-15 with Malik. Casalmaggiore halves the disadvantage: it is not enough because Macerata is aggressive, conquers four set balls and closes in the second with Aelbrecht. Casalmaggiore reaction at the start of the second, the CBF hints at a resistance which however breaks down on the attacks of Frantti (6 points) the great protagonist. The spiker puts down the heavy points that give security in the wide advantage of the Pistol sextet who goes to take the partial of the tie. Piva’s service sends Macerata’s reception into a tailspin who immediately accuses the disadvantage at the beginning of the third (3-8). Cbf disunites immediately, as has happened too often this season, and it’s an easy game for Trasportipestanti to have the upper hand in the game and in the score, easily conquering the overtaking set. In the fourth, Dijkema’s serve deludes Macerata who extends to 11-6 before suffering a lethal counterbreak (8-0) from Casalmaggiore which brings down the credits in advance on a success that came running up. (Mauro Giustozzi) See also Champions League: Trento goes to Berlin, now in the Civitanova field in Poland

Perugia-Cuneo 2-3 (25-22, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 10-15)

Great comeback victory for Cuneo, who beat Bartoccini Fortinfissi in the tie break at the PalaBarton, who had won the first two sets, creating the conditions for success. Even with the defeat, Perugia brought home a point that could be very useful for the classification in terms of salvation. However, it was a game full of emotions. In the first, we went on for a long time in a balanced situation (10-10), before the Umbrians extended to 15-13 (ace Santos) and on that margin there was the push to move up to 18-14 ( Gardini attack). Despite the great performance between the Piedmontese Kuznetsova (7 points in the fraction), Matteo Bertini’s team was not intimidated and went to close (25-22) with a diagonal attack by Guerra. Still balance for long phases of the second set (6-6), with the two teams showing difficulty in breaking away from their opponents. The Piedmontese managed to do it in the final thanks again to a Kuznetsova (6 points in the fraction) in great shape, reaching 19-22. But at this point there was the reaction of Perugia led by the Galkovska (8 points in the set)-Gardini (7 points) tandem, which brought the teammates up to 24-24, after canceling a set ball in Cuneo. Then it was Gardini herself with a winning lob and Polder with a block that gave the home team the win (26-24). In the third set it was Cuneo who held the reins of the game right from the start, driven by the best Gicquel (7 points with 77% in attack in the fraction) of the match, moving up to 6-11 and then to 9-15. There was an attempted reaction from Perugia until 12-15, but then the Hall and the Gicquel stable took care of carrying forward the sextet of Massimo Bellano, who closed (17-25) with an attack from Cecconello . In the fourth fraction there was still balance for a long time in the score, with Perugia and Cuneo who went on arm in arm until 21-21, when the guests extended to 21-23 (Drews attack) and then on 22-24 and to close (23-25) was an attack by Gicquel (7 points in the fraction), which sent the game to a tie break. In the fifth set Cuneo immediately extended with decision up to 3-9 thanks to a decisive Drews (Mvp) and for Perugia any comeback attempt was practically impossible, with the attack of Gicquel (best scorer of the match with 27 points, two more than Galkovska) who closed the match (10-15) with a deflected attack beyond the baseline. (Antonello Menconi) See also Playoffs, semifinals: Nimir is super, Modena leads 2-1 over Perugia

Pinerolo-Busto Arsizio 1-3 (25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 22-25)

Even without Rosamaria, at rest due to pain in her right foot, the e-work Busto Arsizio prevails away and in a comeback 1-3 on Wash4Green Pinerolo, protagonist of a practically perfect start up to 12-5 of the second set. From that moment, however, coach Musso’s line-up rose to the next level and, with a few expedients in the running (Strigot in 2 and Omoruy in 4) and reducing errors, actually managed to turn the match, finding in Lloyd’s direction a fixed point to bring the race on its tracks. With Degradi, Strigot (his inning turn decisive in the second fraction) and above all Zakchaiou in evidence (17, 16 and 13 points each) Busto then managed to complete the work, always managing to prevail in the hard-fought finals of the fraction still a balanced match. So much bitterness in the mouth and something more than a simple regret for Marchiaro’s Piedmontese team, who didn’t need three double-digit players: Zago (14), the former Ungureanu (11) Grajber (10), with Gray (9) immediately on the wheel. Perhaps in the decisive moments Pinerolo – in terms of statistics in balance with Uyba – paid for a little personality, but when you fight point by point for salvation (the fratricidal challenge with Perugia, defeated in the tie-break by Cuneo, where in the next round Zago and his companions will be on stage) the balls can weigh more. On the bustocco front, three important points to continue the run-up for sixth place. (Mattia Brazzelli Lualdi) See also Sabalenka, the Belarusian tiger avenges Giorgi (Camila sensual version 'Manga': what a photo!)

Vallefoglia-Bergamo 3–1 (25-22, 25-11, 17-25, 25-12)

Vallefoglia overturns the 3-1 of the first leg and conquers three precious points in a playoff key, with a few flaws. Bergamo is less decisive and continuous, lacking in experience and the hunger of the locals forces it to surrender. Absent, for the Micoli girls, Federica Studi, stopped during the night by the flu. In sextet Bovo and also Frosini and Partenio start, together with Butigan, Lanier and Gennari. 6+1 traditional for Vallefoglia. First set: 3-1, 4-5, 8-8, forces to serve from both sides. The Megabox takes advantage of its center and Drews is irrepressible. The landlords try small breaks (13-11, 17-14), Bergamo focuses on youth and enthusiasm but gets lost in the finale. It’s 23-19 with super Hancock and Drews (7 points in the first set), the Marches receive better than previous outings. The Orobics reach 24-22, then Butigan sends out the serve (25-22). Bergamo not received in the second set: 5-0 with all clubs involved. It’s 7-2, at 9-2 Turlà enters for Gennari, then it’s up to Da Silva and May. Vallefoglia flies: 10-2, the guests are fouled and can’t find the countermoves to the green-and-white excessive power. He’s 17-4, one of the Tigers’ best partials. We stroll: 19-6 with Drews (8 points in the second set) for yet another five-star attack. Bergamo places a 4-0 break (19-10), but it’s a flash in the pan. It’s 23-10 with Mancini, who sends everyone to the second break with the ace of 25-11. Third set: from 6-4 to 7-10, tears and counter-tears. He’s 11-16 on Lanier’s innings, then 11-17. Vallefoglia halves the margin (15-18), Bergamo with character and Partenio in the lead service 15-22 and closes with a dusting Frosini and the block 17-25. Vallefoglia commands 7-3 and 10-4 in the fourth set and doesn’t let himself be restarted. It’s a winning ride for the tigers, ahead 14-5 with Aleksic. The Megabox is solid and stays ahead (18-8), Micoli tries everything but it’s not the evening. It’s 21-12, Mafrici’s team runs. The locals – with five in double digits – hoist themselves on 24-12, it ends 25-12 and 3-1. (Camilla Cataldo)