Large fire in an industrial building fire in Scandicci. The firefighters of the Florence command and the Prato command have been intervening since 7.45 pm to put out the flames that broke out in Via delle Fonti. The timely intervention of resources made it possible to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the industrial building. Shutdown and cooling operations are underway. There are no people involved.

“As a completely precautionary measure, it is advisable to keep the windows of your homes closed: we are on site and will continue to monitor the situation in the next few hours, keeping citizens updated”, wrote the mayor Sandro Fallani