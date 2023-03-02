The Tuscans are in the semifinals of the Cev Cup, while the Piedmontese are in the final of the Challenge Cup
Scandicci-Potsdam 3-1 (27-17, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17) Little more than a formality. After the 3-0 victory obtained by Scandicci at Potsdam, this second leg match of the quarterfinals of the Cev Cup was downhill for the Tuscans. And in the end came another success (3-1) and the consequent qualification for the semifinal (where they will meet Thy Istanbul who eliminated . Fast as a train, Savino Del Bene attacks the game well and in a flash is already 7- 1. Zhu Ting and Antropova have the right set-up, while Potsdam doesn’t give the impression of being able to maintain such a high pace: at 12-5, the German coach calls time out, but then tries to return to the visiting team : Nemeth scores the ace of 15-11 and forces Barbolini to block the game.It’s a flash, however, because the Frecciarossa from Scandiccese starts again faster than ever with points from Zhu Ting and Mingardi (following a double change made by the Savino’s technician). a large wall work, the Savino De l Bene starts forward also in the second set. The Tuscans give the impression of being in control, but Potsdam gets closer on minus three with an ace from Savelkoel (16-13). Also in this case it is Barbolini’s time out that shocks his team which spreads up to 25-14 with the decisive contribution of Zhu Ting and Mingardi and the victory of the set also means certain qualification for the semi-final of the Cup. After reaching qualification Barbolini gives space to those who have played less in this part of the season. And then space for Shcherban, Sorokaite and Alberti, as well as Yao Di on the dribble, Mingardi opposite and the other central Washington. Potsdam takes advantage of a greater relaxation in the Scandicce half to win the third set. But in the fourth, Savino Del Bene ends the match clearly and can celebrate Mingardi as man of the match. Now in the semifinal of the Cev Cup there will be the obstacle represented by the Turks of Thy of Istanbul, an obviously formidable opponent and to be taken with a grain of salt. But Barbolini’s team has all the credentials to make it to the last act of the competition. (Stefano Del Corona)
Chieri – Suhl 3-1 (25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15) A Reale Mutua Chieri with 10 cum laude that with the 3-1 win over Suhl Thüringen in the second leg not only obtained the tenth victory, out of as many matches played in Europe, but conquered its first historic final in the Cev Challenge Cup. Pala Gianni Asti in Turin with its 3200 spectators was once again the extra man on the pitch, creating an excellent scenographic setting and confirming the passion for volleyball in the Piedmontese capital. A first set always conducted safely by Chieri, who conquers, play after play, an increasingly marked advantage in the intermediate partials thanks above all to Cazaute (7 points with 71% in attack). Only at times does Suhl manage to fill a few points by dragging the partial up to the final 25-20. The second set manages to be even more one-way for the landlords who make defensive capacity and reconstruction their main weapons. Undisputed contribution from the central Weitzel, protagonist in all the fundamentals. With the final 25-15 Chieri thus already mathematically celebrates the passage of the round to the final. In the third fraction, space, as expected, for a bit of turnover among the white and blue ranks. On the other side of the net, the German team, defeated but certainly not beaten down in their competitive spirit, manages to impress a higher level of play, relying especially on Brown in attack, and thus lead the set up to 19-25. The turning point in the fourth set comes on 8-8, when Chieri equalizes the scores and then lengthens and definitively extinguishes the last sparks from Suhl. There’s room for everyone in Chieri’s half, which finally brings the curtain down on the final 25-15. MVP of the match is Maja Storck on the scoresheet with 16 points and 36% in attack. Wednesday 15 March at 20, again in Turin, the first leg of the final match against the Romanian team of CSM Lugoj, who after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the semi-final first leg, defeated Jedinstvo Stara Pazova 3-0 (Serbia) on return. However, it will then be necessary to wait for the verdict in the return final which will be played on Wednesday 22 March in Romania. (Gabriele Giovine)
March 1st – 10.24pm
