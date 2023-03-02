Scandicci-Potsdam 3-1 (27-17, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17) Little more than a formality. After the 3-0 victory obtained by Scandicci at Potsdam, this second leg match of the quarterfinals of the Cev Cup was downhill for the Tuscans. And in the end came another success (3-1) and the consequent qualification for the semifinal (where they will meet Thy Istanbul who eliminated . Fast as a train, Savino Del Bene attacks the game well and in a flash is already 7- 1. Zhu Ting and Antropova have the right set-up, while Potsdam doesn’t give the impression of being able to maintain such a high pace: at 12-5, the German coach calls time out, but then tries to return to the visiting team : Nemeth scores the ace of 15-11 and forces Barbolini to block the game.It’s a flash, however, because the Frecciarossa from Scandiccese starts again faster than ever with points from Zhu Ting and Mingardi (following a double change made by the Savino’s technician). a large wall work, the Savino De l Bene starts forward also in the second set. The Tuscans give the impression of being in control, but Potsdam gets closer on minus three with an ace from Savelkoel (16-13). Also in this case it is Barbolini’s time out that shocks his team which spreads up to 25-14 with the decisive contribution of Zhu Ting and Mingardi and the victory of the set also means certain qualification for the semi-final of the Cup. After reaching qualification Barbolini gives space to those who have played less in this part of the season. And then space for Shcherban, Sorokaite and Alberti, as well as Yao Di on the dribble, Mingardi opposite and the other central Washington. Potsdam takes advantage of a greater relaxation in the Scandicce half to win the third set. But in the fourth, Savino Del Bene ends the match clearly and can celebrate Mingardi as man of the match. Now in the semifinal of the Cev Cup there will be the obstacle represented by the Turks of Thy of Istanbul, an obviously formidable opponent and to be taken with a grain of salt. But Barbolini’s team has all the credentials to make it to the last act of the competition. (Stefano Del Corona)