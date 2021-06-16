Munich (AFP)

After the humiliating exit from the group stage in the World Cup Russia 2018, the German team faces the risk of not skipping this role after losing its opening match against world champion France 0-1, and its coach Joachim Loew the end of a disastrous era.

“Under pressure early!” It is the title that the website of the local weekly “Spiegel” gave in the day after the loss to France. In the death group, which also includes Portugal, the champion of the last edition of the continental championship, it has become a new forbidden loss against the “Manchaft” against Portugal next Saturday or against Hungary on the 23rd of this month. If she wants to continue her career in the championship.

Germany reached rock bottom in the World Cup in Russia due to the lack of spirit and lack of cohesion between its players, but against the battalion of French coach Didier Deschamps, the German team showed a different face, but the French were simply the best party.

“We did our best and had a beautiful fight, but we still have room to develop our style of play and that’s what we know of course,” said Mats Hummels, central defender of Germany and Borussia Dortmund, who scored the game’s only goal.

He added, “But what was clear is that we are ready to tear ourselves apart in this tournament, which perfectly sums up the public opinion that the German team presented a better face, but it was not enough against a team with more experience than it clearly.” As for the Bavarian newspaper, “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, commented on the loss against France, saying, “Didier Deschamps’ team showed Joachim Loew what Germany lacks to be a world-class team.

And the major newspapers in Munich wondered whether the teammates of captain Manuel Neuer were at the height of their intelligence, saying: Looking at the course of the match, it could have ended 3-0, especially since it was held in Munich, so can we talk about a good performance as described by Joshua Kimmich, the German midfielder ( I guess we weren’t the worst team), or what Toni Kroos said, I think we deserved a draw?

On the other hand, Loew expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his team and the mental state of his players, but he admitted some weaknesses by saying: The team showed combativeness by winning many joint balls, what is missing is that we did not score any goals and did not show effectiveness, and therefore we have to improve this point, But in terms of design, I see a lot of positives ahead of the next two matches.

Unlike what followed the first defeat in the World Cup in Russia 3 years ago, the commentators did not criticize the mental spirit of the players or the coach’s choices. They did not open fire on the coach yet, perhaps because they also recognized the strength of the opponent who was the best party in the match. On the other hand, they preferred to enter into a discussion about tactical matters that could be improved in the upcoming matches, specifically how to develop and activate the work of the wings and take advantage of the set pieces.

But Loew, thanks to his 15 years of experience at the helm of the German national team, knows that he is 90 minutes away from a new disaster, a new loss against Portugal after three days will make him vulnerable to the arrows of sharp criticism.

His leadership of the Germans to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, which made him a long-standing person without criticism. After Russia, the German team suffered heavy defeats, including the historic fall against Spain 0-6 last November, and then the humiliating fall at home against submerged North Macedonia 1-2 in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which is his first at home in the global qualifiers since he fell to England 1-5 in September 2001.

Loew, 61, plays his last card, perhaps against Portugal and its star Cristiano Ronaldo, especially as the latter enters the confrontation, excited by his remarkable victory over Hungary with three, including two for Ronaldo, especially as he will hand the torch to his background, Hansi Flick, at the end of the continental championship.

Germany will not exit permanently in the event of a new loss, as the best 4 teams occupying third place can reserve their ticket to the next round, and perhaps Germany players can advise their Portuguese counterparts who finished third in the last edition in 2016 before they follow the path and win the title.