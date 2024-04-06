Scandals and debates

These last rest weeks for most of the mexicans did not mean a stop for him electoral processat the state level it meant the beginning of Campaign of the various local candidates and two weeks of intense work for the federal ones already underway.

As expected, they were not without controversy. In chronological order, the candidate's attendance MC, Jorge Alvarez Maynezto the Pal Norte festival accompanied by the Governor of Nuevo León and his wife Mariana Rodriguez – now a candidate for mayor of Monterrey – in a Cybertruck of tesla, car with an approximate value of two million pesos.

¿Controversy? At the end of the day I think not, they took advantage of the media space that this type of event offers and by attending they carried out a “passive” campaign, they appear in the photo and are talked about; The criticism arises because the server and the candidates were questioned about the origin of said truck, for which they did not give a clear answer.

However, what was really questionable was the position of Samuel Garcia according to the candidacy of his wife: His work schedule as governor – he declared – is from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., after that he would focus on his spouse's electoral race. Does the governor's work end at that time? Obviously not, any guy with half a brain knows it, the responsibility he is in charge of lasts beyond his legal work schedule, the meme would say: Don't you know how to work? But hey, at least he stood up to his mother's criticism, like a good unweaned thirty-year-old Mexican.

Subsequently, criticism on social networks arose from the video of Juan Pablo Sánchez, son of Xochitl Galvez