Although some believe it is a joke, others have not stopped attacking them, because the scandalous video in which two women can be seen allegedly circulating on social networks mexicanwho declared they were afraid because a man was recording them, however, the background left everyone in shock.

This is because, when the women visited Colombia, they filed a lawsuit, because they were fighting because they did not want to pay 8 pesos to the driver the transport in which they traveled.

The economy is difficult all over the world due to inflation, however, when traveling there are those who make a plan to see the income they have, so as not to be stranded and see which parts to visit and be sure of how much they have available for spend.

Therefore, Internet users do not understand why Mexican women fought by not wanting 8 pesos to the taxi driver, which is why many wonder if it is humor.

This is because in the recording broadcast on the TikTok social network, by the user ‘@serhombre.com.mx’, he showed two women traveling in a taxi while allegedly being tourists in Bogotá, Colombia.

During the viral video, you can see the passengers who called the police, since they were afraid since the taxi driver was recording them.

However, complaints were heard, as they did not want to pay and accused the taxi driver of committing an illegal act by allegedly asking them to pay more.

The driver, certain that he was not charging a higher price than agreed, told them that he was not afraid to call the police, which is why everyone wonders if the women finally agreed to pay the 8 pesos they were missing.