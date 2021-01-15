Meghan Markle’s controversial half-sister Samantha Grant has written a compromising book, The Sassy Princess’s Diary, about the Duchess of Sussex. According to the Daily Star, the presentation of the book will take place on Sunday, January 17th.

An anonymous source noted in a conversation with In Touch Weekly that Meghan Markle is unlikely to publicly show her outrage over her half-sister’s book. At the same time, it is known that Grant intends to share with readers the “good, bad and dirty” details about the Duchess.

“I don’t know if she will like what she reads. With something she will probably agree, but with something she will not, – said Grant. – This is honest, this is the balance. Obviously, she won’t like some of the details. The truth is sometimes more surprising than fiction, and I prefer to tell the truth. “

A wheelchair-bound, 56-year-old Grant claims her memoir is not intended to destroy Markle’s reputation. She emphasizes that when writing the book she tried to be extremely frank.

Earlier, Samantha accused Meghan Markle of unwillingness to help her father. “If you can spend 75 thousand dollars on a dress, you can spend them on your father,” she said, referring to Markle’s dress from the elite British brand Ralph & Russo, which the actress wore to a photo shoot in honor of her engagement with Prince Harry.

Grant repeatedly attacked her half-sister: even before the announcement of the engagement, she promised to release a “revelatory” book about Markle, after which, according to her, Prince Harry would be forced to part with the actress. In numerous comments to the British media, she called Markle “empty, narcissistic and turned on to success.” In 2008, Grant was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Markle’s friends claim that she never spoke with her half-brother and sister – Samantha Grant and Thomas Markle Jr. Therefore, their claims that Meghan forgot about them after starting a relationship with Prince Harry is an attempt to attract attention.