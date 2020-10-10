At an online meeting on October 6, members of the Danish parliament spoke not with the Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, but with a duet of Russian prankers Vovan and Lexus. One of the prankers Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) boasted about this in a comment RIA News…

The details of how it was possible to deceive the security system and get to a closed online meeting of Danish deputies with Tikhanovskaya, the pranker promised to make public on October 12.

Let us remind you that the meeting of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Danish Parliament on October 6 was devoted to the situation in Belarus. The parliamentarians planned to talk with the leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. User “Tikhanovskaya” appeared in the system, but warned of problems with the webcam. The imaginary “Tikhanovskaya” could hear everything that was said at the meeting and take part in the discussion. Later, the parliamentarians suspected something was wrong, contacted the team of the real Tikhanovskaya and disconnected the opposition’s double from communication.

Earlier, Vovan and Lexus called Polish President Andrzej Duda on behalf of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Both prankers are linked to the Russian special services.

In Ukraine, Vladimir Kuznetsov and his partner Alexey Stolyarov are included in the “Purgatory” database of the “Peacemaker” website and declared inadmissible until 2021.



114

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter