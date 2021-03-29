VA few days ago the German Consulate General in Istanbul wrote an amazing email to Yilmaz Öndemir. The Frankfurt lawyer represents a Uyghur refugee recognized in Germany who applied almost a year and a half ago to be allowed to bring his wife and two children from Turkey. In order to be able to check the authenticity of the marriage and birth certificates, the consulate requires authentication by a notary in Xinjiang and pre-legalization by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. This is common practice – but probably impossible for Uyghurs.

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

The European Union regards the situation in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang as so serious that last week the 27 member states imposed human rights sanctions against China for the first time since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. The parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands have described China’s crackdown on the Uyghurs as genocide. The American government speaks of crimes against humanity and genocide. The German consulate in Istanbul writes, however, that it is “possible and reasonable” to obtain the required documents from China. The consular officer suggests that the applicant contact his relatives in Xinjiang to help them obtain the documents. The officer rejects the objection that such contact could endanger the relatives. There are documents that prove exactly that.

For example the so-called Karax list, which was pierced to international media in February 2020. Hundreds of internees from the Karax region are listed in the document. The reasons for the internment are also mentioned. One is: “Call someone abroad”. Another government document evaluated by Human Rights Watch said of an internee that she received four calls from a foreign number in March 2017. It was her sister. The reason for their internment is said to be: “Connections to sensitive countries.”

Even outside of Xinjiang, anyone who receives a call from abroad in China will then receive a short message with the number of the caller and the length of the call. Four years ago, many Uyghurs in Germany were asked by their siblings and parents never to contact them again. The FAZ has also been pleaded by Uyghurs in Xinjiang not to call them under any circumstances with a foreign cell phone. For the same reason, notaries in Xinjiang would not accept calls or contact requests from abroad via the social network Wechat, says Aikebaier Aimaiti, a recognized refugee who is trying to get his family to move from Turkey. Numerous such cases are currently pending at the German consulate in Istanbul. The consular officer wrote last week that because the applicant had not had any contact with his family for years, it could not be judged whether contact would lead to reprisals. “We ask that you notify us of this after contact has been made.”

Another e-mail from the consulate states that “an interest in a ‘return’ of Uyghurs cannot be recorded”. This relates to the applicants’ fears that they will be forced to return if they contact the Chinese authorities or visit the Chinese consulate in Istanbul. Asylum seeker Aimaiti says he was asked by Wechat three years ago to return. Numerous cases of “repatriations” are known.

“Scandalous Practice”

The Green politician Margarete Bause considers the current practice of the Foreign Office to be “almost scandalous”. One cannot, on the one hand, impose sanctions against Chinese officials and, on the other hand, impose conditions that endanger the relatives of the applicants. The Foreign Office says: “The Federal Government is aware of the difficult situation in family reunification cases for people of Uighur ethnicity with Chinese citizenship.” The Foreign Office regularly checks “to what extent it is possible and reasonable to obtain the required documents”. In exceptional cases it is possible to present private documents or family pictures as evidence. Apparently, however, the Federal Foreign Office is also becoming increasingly aware that there is a certain discrepancy between foreign policy and the procedure for family reunification from Turkey. There is talk of a possible “new directive situation”.

Meanwhile, there is growing unrest among the applicants because the Turkish parliament is currently discussing the ratification of an extradition agreement with China. The government in Ankara emphasizes that politically persecuted Uyghurs are not affected. The fear is still great. Many Uyghurs are therefore trying to get to Germany. In this country there is a ban on deportation for Uyghurs.