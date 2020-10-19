Lagardère plays the card of revenge against the ex-“Matra”. In February 2002, meeting of the works council of Matra, the automotive plant of the Lagardère group based in Romorantin (Loir-et-Cher). The news falls like a cleaver. It’s finish. The plant at the three industrial sites is shutting down drastically, even though it produces the Renault Espace, a highly successful family vehicle, and the Avantime, its futuristic alter ego.

A historic and … chimerical reclassification plan

On the production lines, in the streets, at the bistro, it’s astonishment. The shock wave also affects Jeanny Lorgeoux, the indestructible socialist mayor of Romorantin and close to Jean-Luc Lagardère, the boss of the famous industrial and media group. The local councilor then ensures that a historic reclassification plan will emerge, allowing employees to find a job. And perhaps, for municipal finances impacted to the tune of 25% of the annual budget, to find color. Sweet chimera.

To clear his conscience, Lagardère still co-finances an automobile museum in which the MS 670 sits, a legendary racing car winner of numerous Grands Prix, including several on the equally legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit. At the time of the announcement of the closure of the “Romo” site, there were still 1,236 active employees, many of whom were precarious. In fact, the plan, backed up by European aid, those from the region, the State and Lagardère, has not kept its promises, with many ex-“Matra” left behind. The envelope still reaches 50 million euros, but the speeches of self-satisfaction at each progress report create unease.

Lagardère sentenced to € 4.16 million in compensation

In 2006, the CGT supported one of the employees who challenged his dismissal for economic reasons, the Lagardère group achieving colossal turnover and Matra’s health being dashing. “There was clearly a doubt about the economic sincerity of the collective dismissal”, confirms a former union representative. The employee wins hands down and opens the door to collective action. This, after having won a first victory in 2014, confirms its right in a judgment of the Court of Appeal of Bourges (Cher) dated January 31, 2020 which condemns Lagardère to compensate its 296 former employees up to 4.16 million euros.

The MS 670 is estimated at around 6 million euros

It was at the end of last summer that Thierry Funck-Brentano, co-manager of the Lagardère group which achieved 7.2 billion euros in turnover in 2019, unveiled a lethal weapon: “All the richness of our memories of the Matra saga in motorsport cannot compensate for the Lagardère group’s obligation to honor the consequences of an unfavorable court decision in January 2020 in a Matra Automobile social law case,” eighteen years after its closure. ” In other words, because of the employees who nevertheless emerged victorious from this long legal saga, Lagardère would have no other possibility than to part with the MS 670, to put it up for auction, in February 2021. The part, which was delicately extracted from the Romorantin museum on the grounds of a revision, is estimated at some 6 million euros.

Matra largely contributed to Lagardère’s fortune

At the sight of the minutes of the general assemblies of Matra that could consult Humanity, Lagardère’s position is hardly tenable. In fact, over several decades, hundreds of millions of euros have passed from the Matra funds to those of Lagardère. In other words, Matra made a large contribution to Lagardère’s fortune, well beyond the amount owed to Romo’s 296s.

To thwart any request to return the racing car to the automobile museum, Lagardère assures us that the Covid-19 crisis has permanently weighed down its financial results. “Why does Lagardère not pay the equivalent amount the other way? Or, if he can’t, where has the money gone? ” asks a former CGT activist. Financial reserves are all the more topical as a forthcoming case should bring Lagardère back to court. It concerns employees faced with asbestos for several years. The management knows it and its attitude in this episode of the sale of a family jewel is certainly not foreign.

A 1: 1 scale model of 400,000 euros

Today, Romorantin still has not recovered from the voluntary sinking of Matra. In addition to the employees, the factories supported a good thousand people in the city, not to mention the local businesses. Several conversion projects have emerged, but without success. The streets, the squares, the bistros are always empty when the day shifts leave their factories. Those who were reportedly earning 20% ​​more than the competition. In exchange for the sale of the MS 670, which several aficionados claim to be maintained on French soil, Lagardère should finance a 1/1 scale model to fill the void left in the museum. A gesture that should cost him 400,000 euros, according to the mayor. Lagardère sometimes seems to have an easy hand. Depending on the situation.