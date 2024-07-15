The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, is involved in a scandal after being arrested by the Miami Police in the final of the Copa América that the Colombian National Team lost against Argentina.

According to the criteria of

EL TIEMPO learned that a fight broke out in the box where the president was with some people from the logistics. Ramón Jesurún’s relatives tried to enter the field for the awards ceremony, but the stadium staff did not allow entry because they did not have the necessary accreditation.

Ramon Jesurun Photo:Screenshot Share

The versions that this newspaper has collected indicate that Ramon Jamil He came to blows with the person in charge of the security zone. According to the sources consulted, Ramón Jesurún, annoyed, also intervened to try to separate them.and the three of them insulted each other, until Ramón Jamil came to blows with the civilian in charge of logistics and security.

A video appeared on social media showing the exact moment of the fight.