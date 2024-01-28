Scandalous failure of the under-23s: what about the players? (Meluk tells him)

Before the tournament Pre-Olympicjust a couple of weeks ago, the bulk of sports critics and fans were talking vociferously about the “great team” he had Colombia, and with the lightness of someone who believes that everything is blowing and making bottles, there was confident talk of qualifying for Paris with this supposed “new golden generation”, as they called it, already knowing that only two teams will qualify for the Olympics.

Colombia under-23 team.

Now, after the disaster of the horrible team beaten 3-0 by Ecuador and being eliminated early for failing the options it had against a Brazil that beat it 2-0, the criticism correctly points to the coach Hector Cardenas (all their previous youth teams were very weak, flat and insipid) and against the directors of the Football Federation for appointing coaches based on regional quotas and their own power without articulating a truly thought-out, continuous, chained work. All of that is valid: they are facts. Data that must be given.

However, this team, which still has to play two games because they cannot let the schedule limp in search of their honor, is not a weak team. It is neither youthful nor pre-youthful. It's sub-23. He is professional. It is a team full of players praised in the Professional League, even with calls to the Senior National Team, and with experience in foreign leagues.

Here they have to assume their responsibility in the role of the game and the gross errors of definition Daniel Ruizthe '10' of Millos; Oscar Cortes, who left Millos, went to French club Lens and yesterday traveled to Scotland to sign with Glasgow Rangers; to Carlos Andrés Gómez, whom the 'intellectuals' of the press compare with Tino Asprilla, was already with Néstor Lorenzo in the big team and is now in the MLS; just like Juan David Mosqueraa winger who has also been called up by Lorenzo.

TO Jimer Fory They asked him for the senior national team for his role in the champion Pereira and who fought in the Libertadores; and Castro Devenish – who they say is about to go to Portugal –, Óscar Perea and Brahian Palacios are the jewels of Nacional's 'new process'.

I don't stop: when Juan Andrés Castilla is mentioned, in Cali they revive 'Flaco' Landucci in the football programs, Tanton is from the English Fulham, Torres is called 'Kanté' in Santa Fe…

Better said: all of them, and others, are not some idiots without experience or training who come out of nowhere. These boys are not debutants of a departmental league that recently won national youth or pre-youth champions.

Colombia National Team lost in its debut in the Pre-Olympic.

All of them are already professionals, they are figures of our League in their size and several have crossed continental borders and crossed the Atlantic.

