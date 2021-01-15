The government of Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador started a scandalous dispute with the United States by politically defending and exonerating the former Defense Minister in the judicial sphere Salvador Cienfuegos, accused by the US DEA of complicity with a powerful drug cartel.

The Mexican president not only cleared the 72-year-old former military chief of guilt, but also accused the US investigators of “fabricating evidence.” “Yesterday the Prosecutor’s Office resolved that it is not applicable the accusation made of General Cienfuegos by the US agency in charge of the fight against drugs, DEA, ”said López Obrador. And he added: “The government that I represent second, endorses and supports” this decision.

Mexico’s attitude outraged the US Justice and especially the DEA, which investigated the case for several years. The US ambassador to Mexico, Cristopher Landau, said he was “frustrated”. “We returned General Cienfuegos unconditionally, because prosecutor William Barr reviewed the entire case and he decided that it was really up to Mexico to investigate this case,” he said.

The US Justice Department was also outraged. In a brief one-paragraph statement, he argued that “The United States reserves the right to restart the trial of Cienfuegos if the Government of Mexico does not do it ”.

But the most angry are the DEA agents. As the agency cannot issue opinions, the former head of the institution, Mike Vigil, spoke. “I never saw anything like it. Mexico has made fun of the US legal system, I doubt they have investigated anything. The message they send is terrible: if you are a corrupt official we will protect you, “he said in dialogue with The country from Spain.

Cienfuegos, 72, a former head of the Mexican Army during Enrique Peña Nieto’s term, had been arrested last October 15 in Los Angeles by agents of the US Anti-Narcotics Agency. It was the first time in the history of Mexico that a former defense minister was arrested for ties to drug trafficking.

As prosecutors prepared to prosecute him, the government of Donald Trump, in a political nod to López Obrador, decided to annul the process and send him back to Mexico, but on the condition that he be tried in his own country. The DEA delivered the evidence to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office to investigate Cienfuegos.

This Thursday, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office decided to exonerate the former military chief, stating that “never had any encounter with the members of the criminal organization investigated“And that” neither did he maintain any communication with them, nor did he carry out acts tending to protect or help said individuals. “

In just five days, Mexican prosecutors ruled out the evidence the DEA had taken seven years to collect, through covert operations and wiretapping.

“What López Obrador says that we manufacture is not true. We develop evidence during investigations. Then the case goes to the prosecutors, they review everything. And the prosecutors here in the US are very conservative. If the evidence is not strong, they will never make a formal accusation against anyone. So, to say that we fabricate evidence is ridiculous, ”Vigil denounced.

The US justice accused Cienfuegos of four crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering. According to the DEA investigation, He was nicknamed “The Godfather”, and received millionaire bribes to help and protect the cartel known as H-2, a very violent gang that had separated from the Beltrán Leyva. With the help of Cienfuegos, the group “trafficked thousands of kilos of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana to the United States” between 2015 and 2017, the US agency affirms.

“The DEA intercepted calls from the H-2 cartel. There were thousands of communications, as far as I know, he used quite a few resources: elements, analysts, surveillance. They were talking about The Godfather. They called him that in their communications. And then we knew that he was a very important person, from the way they referred to him. They realized that it was Cienfuegos months later. They said that he was protecting them, that he was helping with cocaine shipments from Colombia to Mexico, ”says Vigil.

López Obrador gave more responsibility and power to the armed forces than any Mexican president in recent history. He entrusted them with huge infrastructure projects and allowed them to have almost absolute control of security in the country.

