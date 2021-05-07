A deputy from Corrientes was accused in the last hours of asking her advisers for half their salary, after the broadcast of some audios in which her voice is heard. Is about Estela Regidor, of the Radical Civic Union, who denied the facts and requested a license until his situation is resolved.

The scandal arose from a series of audios that supposedly affected employees recorded and that quickly went viral.

In the disseminated conversion, the official explains to her advisers that they will only receive half of the salary, while the rest will be delivered: “Now let’s continue and leave everything the same. Whoever disagrees tells me why today is 25 and we can perfectly terminate the contract. They are going to charge 40,000 pesos each“.

Furthermore, he argues that “other deputies also keep it” and that that money was for “hire people in black” in form of “financial assistance”.

“You will tell me that your family and others … But I also have a family and I have stopped earning and saving. I know that other deputies also keep it, they do not make the donations that I make, nor do they hire in black as I contract. I have people to whom I give financial aid in black. Each one is going to charge 40,000 pesos, the rest is reimbursement “, he pointed.

In another audio, Regidor details the supposed mechanism: “You have to have an envelope of each one. So, when they give you, you do the count, put the name and close the envelope, and I’m going to tell you every month who are you going to deliver. You take care of them, I take care of what is mine. Mine is mine“.

“If the receipt in hand says 80, then 40 stay and 40 put in the other“, concluded the deputy who took over her bench in 2017.

Estela Regidor took office in 2017. Photo: Twitter

Through a statement published by the UCR block, Regidor pronounced his defense and assured that the recordings that were disseminated are edited. In addition, he said that he asked his bank for a license “so as not to compromise the block” and made himself available to the Justice to investigate the facts.

In his defense, he stated that there was no “intention to request money” of salaries in the conversation with his team of advisers and argued that the audios were “maliciously edited”.

As he expressed, what I asked him is that “collaborate with other peopleHow do I help people with a vulnerable social situation with part of my diet “.

Finally, he pointed out that he trusts that the Justice can separate it from the accusations. “I am an honest person, who can perfectly demonstrate his heritage,” he concluded.

The full statement

“Given the facts of public knowledge, based on the broadcasting of audios of a conversation that happened in January, audios that were edited with the manifest intention of harming myself, I have decided -in the first place- ask my bank for a license as a deputy for the province of Corrientes and appear before the Justice to investigate these events. “

“Secondly, I want to clarify that in no way my intention, in that conversation with my team of advisers, was to request money from their salaries for myself. The intention, which was clear in the long conversation that was maliciously edited, was to ask what collaborate with other peopleHow do I help people with a vulnerable social situation with part of my diet “.

“In one of the audios that are circulating, you can hear that I explain that I help financially people in need and that I asked them for the same solidarity. However, in a second audio, the edition suppressed this part of the talk. “

“I trust that the Justice will be able to separate me from the accusations that at this time the media are formulating about me. The purpose of the license request is not to compromise the UCR’s block of deputies and my peers from other political forces. I am an honest person, who can perfectly demonstrate his heritage. This can be seen in my affidavits, which certify that my assets have not changed since I entered the public service. “

“I also have a strong faith and a commitment to those most in need has always been a guiding principle in my life.”

The scandal during the discussion over legal abortion

Estela Regidor is the deputy who defined herself as an animal protector and during a speech in Congress in June 2018, she made a comparison with the “little dogs” to reject the project of voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

“Sure many of you have pets What happens when a dog gets pregnant? We do not take her to the vet to have an abortion, “he said during his speech in Congress.

Regidor during his speech in Congress, in 2018.

“Right away we went out to find someone to give the dogs to. Look how the animals are, even the worst beasts want their young. What happens to us human beings who have this damn reason that covers our hearts? If we were a little more animals, we would not kill our young, we would raise them as it were, “said the official.

“Does the woman carry a grapefruit, a tree or a dog in her womb? No, she carries something of the same species, and is called a son,” he concluded.

