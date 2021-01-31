Erdoğan’s AKP and the conservative press are agitating against an art exhibition at the Bosphorus University in Istanbul. A poster insults Islam.

ISTANBUL taz | There was great excitement in Turkish government circles and the right-wing Islamic press in the country over the weekend because students at the Bosporus University allegedly insulted Islam. Four students were provisionally arrested and two of them were put in custody after a demonstration by the judge.

The ostensible reason for the arrests was a small art exhibition on the campus lawn, where a poster was shown depicting the courtyard of the Great Mosque of Mecca, in the center of which an image of the mythical Anatolian serpent woman is mounted instead of the holy Kaaba. A small rainbow flag is blocked in one of the upper corners of the picture to show that the LGBTI community also belongs, as the anonymous artist announced.

This is the piece that lead to detainment of Boğaziçi students (don't know © 📷) Lgbti + flags🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ on Kaaba was more than enough to detain students It's plain censorship, but the most important thing is the danger queer youth are in!# BoğaziciDireniyor# BoğaziciSusmayacak pic.twitter.com/A7EOXEYGto – 🌈Willow # LgbtiHaklarıİnsanHaklarıdır (@burcin_ttk) January 29, 2021

The actual reason for the arrests is the attempt to intimidate the students who have been protesting against their new university rector Melih Bulu for weeks. Since the beginning of January, the students and most of the teaching staff at the renowned university have been protesting against the fact that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan forced them to appoint a new rector, who is also a leading politician in the ruling AKP.

The exhibition organized by the art faculty was part of the protest camp on the university grounds, which has been going on since the beginning of January despite massive repression. After the media close to the government had brought the news of an allegedly blasphemous picture that was said to have been lying on the floor, government members pumped the exhibition on the university grounds into a major scandal.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced that tough action would be taken against the “LGBTI perverts” who produce and distribute such images. The police officers he sent to campus therefore also searched the rooms of an LGBTI club at the Bosphorus University.

Teachers show their backs

In contrast, even the opposition party CHP hardly speaks of the targeted takeover of the progressive university by the ruling party, the AKP. But resistance to the appointment of Melih Bulu continues within the university. During his inaugural address, the professors and lecturers at the university demonstratively turned their backs on him.

So far, not a single committee at the university has been appointed because both students and teachers refuse to work. Several students from other universities have shown solidarity with the students of the Bosporus University. The answer from those in power is the same everywhere: police and repression.