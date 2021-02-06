Uli Hoeneß has always been a man of clear words. Often he did not hold back and was both feared and loved for his sayings. Some liked it, others despised the lace from Munich. Now the honorary president has spoken in a radio interview in Bavarian Broadcasting over the postponed departure of FC Bayern Munich complained about the Club World Cup.
The 69-year-old became clear and called the actions of those responsible an “insolence” and the whole action was a “public prank”. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had also commented in advance on the delayed departure of the Munich team from Berlin. He too found clear words. “We feel totally ripped off by the authorities in charge of Brandenburg politics. Those in charge don’t even know what they did to our team.”
The plane was supposed to take off with all the players and those responsible on board at 11:59 p.m. in Berlin, it was already on the runway. However, there was no start permit. The Bayer stars had to drive back to the terminal and spent their night on the plane. On Sunday the machine took off from the capital at 6:52 a.m. At 9 a.m. after a stopover in Munich. In Qatar, the Club World Cup begins for the German record champions on Monday with the semi-finals against Al Ahly SC.