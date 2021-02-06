The plane was supposed to take off with all the players and those responsible on board at 11:59 p.m. in Berlin, it was already on the runway. However, there was no start permit. The Bayer stars had to drive back to the terminal and spent their night on the plane. On Sunday the machine took off from the capital at 6:52 a.m. At 9 a.m. after a stopover in Munich. In Qatar, the Club World Cup begins for the German record champions on Monday with the semi-finals against Al Ahly SC.