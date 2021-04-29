A journalistic investigation revealed that the coronavirus tests at the Ezeiza airport for tourists arriving in the country are managed by a company with no track record in clinical studies. To this was added that this Thursday his former medical director denounced that They used his digital signature -name and license plate- for studies. The opposition asked the government for answers.

National deputies Louis petri, Alfredo Cornejo and Graciela Ocaña presented a request for access to public information and a request for reports in the Chamber of Deputies for alleged irregularities in the company that carries out swabs in Ezeiza.

The company in question is called Labpax, a firm that does not have a history in clinical analysis and whose owners are two monotributistas who are enrolled in the lowest category.

According to the investigation of the newspaper The nation, said laboratory is in the name of Paola Perillo Orellana, who is registered in the lowest category, with a turnover of $ 18,000 per month; and Laura Cáceres, who can bill up to $ 34,700 every 30 days.

Today, all Argentines who arrive in Ezeiza must have a quick swab that has a value of $ 2,500. That is why the calculation is that the company that did not exist a few months ago, today generates at least five million pesos per day.

At the same time, in all the results of the swabs that are given to travelers arriving in Argentina figure the signature of Jorge Chizzolini, biochemist.

The man assures that they used him the name and registration when he no longer had any relationship with the company. Chizzolini says that he stopped working on March 31 for the laboratory, although his digital signature still appears.

The biochemist had coordinated the work of the Mobile Unit of the Argentine Association of Technicians and Assistants in Clinical Analysis Laboratory (Aatalac) with the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires.

“I was summoned for my knowledge and experience in the use of the diagnostic kit that we had been implementing with the Aatalac mobile in the province. I had a contract for three months, since January, to put isothermal amplification into operation in the laboratory in Ezeiza ”, he told The nation on how it got to Labpax.

“While I was there, I fine-tuned the use of the Milstein Institute researchers’ Neokit, which is a variation of the PCR test. What happened beyond that and those months, I can’t report”, He added.

Regarding the reason that led him to leave the laboratory, Chizzolini explained: “I disassociated myself because the project it was not of my interest. Many years I was a teacher and I am training people in the use of Neokit and I feel more comfortable than with the tasks in Ezeiza”.

While from Airports Argentina 2000, they indicated that an audit was started “in view of the questions about the quality and suitability of the PCR and antigen tests that LabPax has been carrying out in Ezeiza”. And they added that if necessary, the termination of the agreement with the firm will be resolved “immediately”.

After the scandal, deputies from the opposition came out to ask for explanations. “Together with @luispetri and @gracielaocana, after the publication of a journalistic note, we made a request for access to public information and reports to the Chamber of Deputies to know in detail the contract of the company that performs the tests in Ezeiza” wrote the former governor of Mendoza on his social networks.

Meanwhile Petri questioned: “Why are the swabs not made by the Ministry of Health? outsourced in a company with no antecedents and that was created on December 1? Why does the State monopolize hiring for some things and allow others to do millionaires business to private? “.

The specific request is for Santiago Cafiero, Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet, Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health, and Gabriel Katopodis, Minister of Public Works, “to report verbally and in writing” on different issues that have to do with the hiring of this company: criteria and motivations that led to outsourcing of this service, contracting modality, information on the contracted company and what type of test is carried out, among other details.

