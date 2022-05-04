In Spain it has been about nothing else for days. Secret software that allows the Israeli company NSO to monitor mobile phones has been found on the device of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Defense. It follows the news two weeks ago when it became clear that 63 Catalan politicians and activists had Pegasus on their phones. It is not clear who is behind the hacks. But the ‘eavesdroppers’ got gigabytes of sensitive information.