The diplomatic services must verify the circumstances of the events that led to the arrest of two football club players Warsaw Legion by the Netherlands police, at the end of a match against the AZ Alkmaar Dutch, the Polish Prime Minister indicated this Friday.

In a post on X (old Twitter), Mateusz Morawiecki He claimed to have asked his services for "urgent diplomatic action to verify the events of the night."



Attacks and others

On Thursday night, two Legia players – the Portuguese Josué and the Serbian Radovan Pankov– were escorted off the Polish team bus by Dutch police and taken to the police station after the Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for Legia.

According to the Polish club, the two players were at the police station this Friday morning and could not return to the country. “Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law,” added the Polish Prime Minister, who described the information from Alkmaar as “very worrying.”

.@TeleexpressTVP | Piłkarze, pracownicy oraz prezes Legii Warszawa po wczorajszym przegranym meczu Ligi Konferencji Europy z holenderskim klubem AZ Alkmaar, zostali zaatakowani przez służby porządkowe i policjantów. Dwóch zawodników Legii aresztowano. pic.twitter.com/3m5fuITcmN — TOP TVP INFO (@TOPTVPINFO) October 7, 2023

According to Polish journalists present during the match, there were moments of tension when the local police and security services decided after the match to close the stadium, supposedly to avoid a confrontation with an organized group of Legia fans.

The delegation of the Polish club, including the players, was therefore prevented from accessing the bus, and verbal altercations and pushing occurred. The police decided to arrest Joshua Pesqueira, the team captain, and Radovan Pankov, indicated TVP Sport.

According to Polish media, the owner and president of Legia, Dariusz Mioduski, He was pinned to the ground and the police broke his cell phone with which he was recording the events.

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski indicated this Friday in The Polish Football Federation (PZPN) indicated that it had requested explanations from its Dutch counterpart and from the UEFA.

