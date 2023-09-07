Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

Vortex in Bavaria: Hubert Aiwanger has to face the state parliament in the leaflet scandal. But in the polls, that doesn’t hurt the Free Voters.

Munich – The leaflet scandal continues to heat people up, but Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) has recently been rather taciturn. The state parliament is therefore demanding clarification and is convening today for a special session. A month before the state elections is actually not a good time. But so far the affair could not harm the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister. His party is stable in all polls. Will the hustle and bustle be over soon?

Despite the affair about the leaflet: Aiwanger can score with free voters in the poll before the Bavarian election

After two surveys after the leaflet affair became known could not show any disadvantages for the Free Voters, a current Civey survey on behalf of the Augsburg General this trend. The free voters of Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger are therefore stable at 12 percent a month before the Bavarian election.

The CSU around Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) loses two percent and only comes to 36 percent. However, the AfD can also benefit, climbing by four percentage points to 17 percent and is now ahead of the Greens (15 percent). The SPD stands at 10 percent. The FDP and the Left are four and one percent below the five percent hurdle and would currently miss entering the state parliament.

Standing firm despite the leaflet scandal: Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). © IMAGO/Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON

The previous state government of the CSU and Free Voters can thus continue to count on a majority. Despite the leaflet with dubious content, Söder continues to hold on to his vice. Aiwanger had denied having written the anti-Semitic pamphlet as a student, but admitted temporary ownership. His brother claimed to have been the author. Other allegations were also made against Aiwanger. He apologized but spoke of a smear campaign. Criticism of him continued as a result.

Special session in the state parliament: the interim committee wants news from Aiwanger on the letter scandal

On Thursday (September 7th), the state parliament will deal with the affair again in a special session. From 12 p.m., 51 of the 180 MPs interrupt their vacation and open the meeting of the so-called interim committee in the Maximilianeum. No state parliament session was actually planned before the election day on October 8th. In the event of “urgent state affairs”, however, the interim committee can be convened during the phase of filling new seats in the state parliament. This has happened only six times since 1946. With the votes of the SPD, Greens and FDP, he was convened for the seventh time because of the Aiwanger affair, in which some already see a parallel to the Trump case. The consultation time today is set at exactly 94 minutes.

But it remains to be seen whether the Aiwanger case can be fully clarified in this way. In press appearances after it became known, he mostly refused critical inquiries. Instead, he gave interviews in which he apologized, but it wasn’t always clear what he was apologizing for. Because in many points he also refers to gaps in memory.

Before questioning in the state parliament: Hubert Aiwanger apologizes – but for what exactly?

Nevertheless sees Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister apologized publicly for possible mistakes young people, even in hindsight, as right and necessary. In a talk show with the top candidates for the state parliament on Bavarian television (BR) on Wednesday evening, however, he did not address the question of what exactly and for what “crap” he had apologized for in school.

“I don’t think anyone would deny that a lot of young people screwed up when they were young,” he said. “And there were a large number of allegations, including tasteless jokes and so on, where I honestly have to admit that after almost 40 years I no longer know in detail who told which joke and when, whether I laughed along or told one myself hab.” Aiwanger added: “And I think that in this hour of distress it is also good to say: If I made a mistake somewhere, I apologize in any form and for it. I’m open enough and man enough.” (jkf/with material of dpa)