Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

An innkeeper in Austria faced some backlash for what was supposed to be a joke and apologized on Facebook. © Facebook

A landlord in Austria just wanted to make a joke with a sign in front of his restaurant. However, this backfired badly.

Bad Ischl – A restaurateur in Austria fell behind with an apparently Islamophobic message in front of his restaurant. The action caused anger, especially on social media – where the landlord has now apologized.

Apparently Islamophobic joke causes trouble – restaurateur apologizes

The innkeeper in Upper Austria put a plaque in front of his restaurant “kuk Hofbeisl” in Bad Ischl. He then wrote: “Statistically speaking, people who eat pork are less likely to blow themselves and others up.” After the restaurateur’s action, comments against the innkeeper and his restaurant increased on social media. “Impudence. “Fascist capital instead of cultural capital 2024,” wrote an angry user on Instagram.

A Facebook user also expressed her displeasure at the innkeeper’s probably thoughtless statement: “Now Muslims are ‘inadvertently’ being referred to as potential assassins.” While many people on social media were annoyed by the remark, the innkeeper immediately apologized. As Marcus Hofbauer, innkeeper at the kuk Hofbeisl, published on Facebook, he had “taken the saying from the internet and written it publicly on our board in front of our restaurant.” At the beginning of the year, another Austrian innkeeper also caused trouble by excluding certain groups.

According to Islam joke: Many of the innkeeper’s guests accept the apology

The innkeeper’s apology went on to say that the saying on the board “is satire, but unfortunately the saying can be seen as hostile to religions, which I only realized afterwards. I hereby publicly apologize.” As Hofbauer makes clear, it was “never the intention to defame or hurt anyone.” Finally, he made it clear that he “expressly distances himself from Islamophobia.” He hopes that his guests will give him “this Forgive mistakes”.

Despite the huge backlash following the publication of the board with the supposed joke, many Facebook users accepted the innkeeper’s apology. “The sayings have always been very satirical, you have to read between the lines,” commented one user.

Another thought the innkeeper was “a great person who made a mistake and apologized. And that’s it.” Others, however, commented that the whole thing was “an embarrassing event”. Lots of local guests also complain about rising prices on many menus.