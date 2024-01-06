A scandal has been highlighted in France after the complaint that appeared in the newspaper Le Monde in which it is stated that the PSG would have given gifts so that Lionel MessiI will give him the Ballon d'Or.

According to the media, the Paris prosecutor's office has opened a judicial investigation in 2022 into some “matters” surrounding the Paris Saint-Germain and to its Qatari president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

“This extensive investigation led to the indictment of six protagonists, among whom are the Franco-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane, the former anti-terrorist police officer turned PSG employee Malik Nait-Liman and Jean-Martial Ribes, former communications director of the club (2017-2022) and its owner, the Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) fund,” says the newspaper.

And he adds: “The investigation recently focused on the activities of Ribes, charged on December 1, 2023, among other charges of “active corruption and influence peddling.”

Messi takes the eighth Ballon d'Or to the showcases of his home.

Journalists, politicians, elected officials, members of ministerial cabinets or the presidency, artists ask Ribes to get tickets for PSG football matches,” can be read in a report from the General Inspection of the National Police (IGPN) of November 2023. Sometimes obtains services from the latter, especially on a private basis. Services that he requests or that are offered to him '”.

“In two years, Paris Saint Germain strengthened ties and relationships with Pascal Ferré, then president of France Football magazine, which presents the award.

According to Le Monde, the organizer of the Ballon d'Or was 'forced' to delete from the newspaper L'Équipe, belonging to the Artemis group, which also includes France Football, a publication in which it was reported that Al Khelaïfi had received illegal commissions in 2011 due to the signing of Javier Pastore,” wrote the As de España newspaper.

And he continued: “As compensation, Ferré, who was appointed several months ago as PSG's new communications member, received tickets for matches of the capital club, including a match in 2020 against the Dortmund behind closed doors, in addition to a business class flight on Qatar Airways paid for by the Qatari government for an estimated amount of €8,986, in March 2021.”

The decision has been discussed by some who believe that Erling Haaland did more merits.

It is indicated that the gifts from PSG “would have supposedly helped the club lobby for Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or once he signed for the team from the French capital. The police investigation, revealed by Le Monde and Mediapart, details some messages from the investigated M.Ribes, the club's former communications director, in which he notified Al Khelaïfi that “they had to lobby” and that they would have lunch with Pascal Ferré. .

