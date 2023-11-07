You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Ecuadorian police find the money in the dressing room.
There is speculation about a bribery attempt.
There is speculation about a bribery attempt.
An alleged bribery attempt was recorded in Ecuadorian soccer, where wads of bills were detected in the referees’ dressing room, generating a major scandal that at the moment has no clarity or pronouncements.
It happened at the 7 de Octubre stadium, where the Ecuadorian teams faced each other Deportivo Quevedo and Leones in the quarterfinals of the second category of Ecuadorian soccer, last Sunday, October 5.
Before the match, the image of a National Police agent counting wads of bills that were in a plastic sleeve in the referee’s dressing room emerged on social networks, which led to speculation about a possible bribery attempt.
The match ended 1-1, although in the extra minutes a penalty was called in favor of the local team, but it was missed by the kick taker, so everything will be decided in the second leg.
At the moment, neither the Ecuadorian Football Federation nor the clubs have commented on the discovery of the more than 5 thousand dollars in cash.
Nobody says anything about what happened yesterday at 2:55 p.m. at the 7 de Octubre stadium in Quevedo, the referees’ dressing room, a kind of “early Christmas Easter”, more than 5,000 dollars, from supposedly supporters of the local team that faced Leones del Norte. The photo is of the discovery 👇 pic.twitter.com/4N2iIVeLYA
— Alberto Gómez León (@AlgoBigoton) November 6, 2023
