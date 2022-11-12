The Qatar World Cup 2022 is close to start. It will be inaugurated on November 20 and the first match will be played by the local team and Ecuador, but there are several players who have dropped out of the squad due to injuries and discipline.

One of the lists that has not been revealed is ekl from Mexico, a team led by the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, but before it is made known, it is already known that Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will not be summoned to the World Cup.

Journalist Jose Ramon Fernandez revealed the real reason why the striker, who plays in MLS, will not be part of the team.

Two prostitutes in the hotel

According to the communicator, Hernández was the protagonist of an embarrassing incident at one of the group’s concentrations in New York.

It is noted that Javier Hernández is out for having admitted two prostitutes to the concentration hotel.

“The ‘Tata’ confessed to us that Chicharito entered two prostitutes”, on a trip to New York and it’s over. The group rejected him because he compromised the footballers with their women. They had an orgy,” confirmed the journalist Fernández.

He revealed that “Chicharito” did not apologize in time and denied everything to the technician, but he did not believe him and will leave him out of the list.

“A group opposed it immediately, ‘Chicharito’ did not know how to apologize in time. Martino spoke with him, but ‘Chicharito’ denied everything. The boy who was in charge of moving the whole thing, who works in the Federation, was fired”, confirmed José Ramón Fernández in an interview he offered to Revista Proceso.

Mexico is seeded in group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland, but ‘Tata’ Martino will give the official squad list for these matches until November 14.

