The Dutch Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix race in which he dominated clearly and in which the two McLarens, of the British Lando Norris and the Australian Oscar Piastri, They accompanied him on the podium, in second and third position, respectively, but during the race there were tough moments.

There was no doubt about the winner of the race from the beginning of the Grand Prix. Since a Friday in which Verstappen started leading Free Practice 1, wanting to show that there is no one who can beat him this season and that the problems in Singapore a week ago were temporary.

“Fuck them,” he said, referring to critics who claimed that Red Bull’s drop in performance in Singapore was due to the new regulations of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) on measuring the flexibility of the spoilers. forwards.

Another controversy

The team Alpine has internal problems and that was evident in Japan, when Pierre Gasly carried out an unpresentable event.

Gasly received an order during the race to let his teammate pass Esteban Ocon, something he didn’t like.

The pilot’s protest on the radio was clear and the video shows the gestures he made while speaking.

“What the fuck? You’re kidding me, right? What are you saying?” I was faster. “If she hadn’t let me pass, I would have passed her anyway,” said.

One of the engineers replied: “Yes, we discussed it in the office,” but the pilot continued his protests.

“Are you serious? Are you serious? I started at the front, I was at the front the entire race, you let him cut me back and then…”, she is heard.

