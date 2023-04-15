“Work of art exhibited in Turin. To me, with all due respect, it just looks like disgusting crap.”

Matteo Salvini comments on the work that appears on display at the Lingotto Fiere where the XXVII edition of Torino Comics is being held these days, a comics exhibition which this year has the ‘Red Zone’ among its novelties. The painting portrays him with an outstretched arm intent on making the Roman salute, receiving the fruit of a gesture of autoeroticism on his face. Against the face of the leader of the League and deputy prime minister of the government led by Giorgia Meloni, a big foul. To close the picture, the band with the symbol of the European Union that Salvini himself in the painting wears on his arm as the Nazi hierarchs once held the band with the swastika.



“A work in bad taste, vulgar and devoid of content”, is the comment of Fabrizio Ricca, councilor of the Piedmont Region with a Northern League share, “Do not hide behind the right of satire or political criticism because here criticism is not understood not even, so well hidden behind a gratuitous vulgarity that seems designed to create scandal and talk about the author. I think it is appropriate to ask the organizers of Torino Comics to give explanations regarding this exhibited work because showcasing certain offensive ugliness with the patronage of the Piedmont Region is not acceptable”.

“All the works in my exhibition are a critique against extremism, violence and against the strategies of European politics put in place to (not) manage the problem of immigration, which is also very present in Spain”, explains the author Luis Quiles, “ All the works deal with social themes, in favor of freedom of expression and choice. The role of the artist is precisely that of making people reflect, even with strong and disturbing images, on some current issues”. Quiles’ “Proibito” exhibition is located within the Red Zone, a delimited area forbidden to minors under 18 years of age.