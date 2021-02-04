While waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to grant a truce so that the holding of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games does not tarnish, a scandal shakes the Organizing Committee for the sexist statements of its president, Yoshiro mori. Despite the commotion they generated, his quick apologies caused the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to consider that “the case is closed.”

The events occurred during a telematic meeting of the Japan Olympic Committee, which presented its plan to increase the percentage of women on its board of directors from 20 to 40 percent. There, Mori, 83, suggested that women talk too much at board meetings and that their speaking time should be restricted.

“Women have a strong sense of rivalry. If one member raises her hand to speak, all the others feel the need to speak as well. They all end up saying something,” she argued at the meeting. He also appreciated that the women of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee know how to “stay in their place.”

The director of the Olympic Committee, Kaori Yamaguchi, was quick to condemn those words, noting that she has spent years “working tirelessly to increase the presence of women in a sector dominated by men.”

“Gender equality and consideration for people with disabilities were assumed as part of the spirit of the Tokyo Games. It is unfortunate to see the president who organizes them make these comments,” he denounced.

This Thursday, amid public pressure, the former prime minister of Japan (2000-2001) apologized although he refused to resign. At a press conference in Tokyo, Mori said that his statements “they go against the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games” and therefore they are “inappropriate”.

“I would like to withdraw what I have said,” he remarked, apologizing “to all those who have been offended.”

“But I do not intend to resign,” he added, recalling his “personal sacrifice for seven years” in the service of organizing the Olympic event, postponed one year due to the pandemic and which will be held from July 23 to August 8.

In front of the press, Mori was defensive and clumsy. When asked by a journalist if he generally thought that women talked too much, he said, “It’s what I hear often.” “I don’t know anything, I don’t talk to women often lately. You ask me all these questions because you want to write funny stories, is that right?”

Yoshiro Mori was defensive in front of the press. Photo Kim Kyung-hoon / Pool Photo via AP

Mori said that he spoke “without thinking” and that he had also been criticized by his wife and daughter. “I was trying to say that I was questioning the general opinion that we should increase women in executive positions but I did not want to disparage women,” he explained in the Japanese newspaper Mainichi.

Immediately, an IOC spokesman considered in dialogue with the AFP agency that “the case is closed” because Mori “apologized.”

However, the controversy also reached the current Japanese Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, who was booed by the opposition in Parliament when he declared that he was not “aware of the details” of the case. These statements “should not be allowed,” Suga reinforced.

Meanwhile, the Japanese minister of the Olympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, stated that he would like to have an “honest conversation” with Mori, reminding the media that equality between men and women is a principle at the heart of Olympism.

In a list of gender inequality in 153 countries, Japan occupies a worrying 121st position, which is even worse (131st) if only the proportion of women in positions of responsibility in companies, politics and administration is taken into account. For this reason, the statements of the president of the Olympic organizing committee were not ignored by the women who actively fight to increase their presence.

Criticized on social media, with hashtags such as “enough”, “misogyny” or “we demand the resignation of Yoshiro Mori,” Mori’s statements received responses from different important women in Japan. Renho Murata, a figure in the parliamentary opposition, called them “shameful”, while Kaori Yamaguchi, a former judo star and member of the national Olympic committee, called them “unfortunate.”

With information from DPA and AFP