The scandal surrounding classified documents owned by Joe Biden is spreading. The FBI is now searching other properties owned by the US President.

Rehoboth – The search for secret documents owned by Joe Biden is still not complete. On Wednesday (February 1), FBI agents combed a beach house owned by the US President in Rejoboth, a small town in the US state of Delaware. According to the US news channel CBS The raid on Biden’s beach house is part of a wide-ranging investigation into how the US President handles classified documents.

According to the president’s lawyers, the raid on Biden’s beach house was agreed with him. “Today, with the full support and cooperation of the President, the Justice Department is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware,” Biden’s private attorney Bob Bauer said Wednesday.

Joe Biden: More and more secret documents are emerging

Several confidential documents belonging to Joe Biden have been found in recent weeks. The sites of discovery were both an apartment of the President in Washington DC and the garage of his private home in Wilmington, Delaware. In total, secret papers were found on Biden at four times. The public was not informed about the affair until late.

The search of the home of Joe Biden and his wife is said to last more than 13 hours Jill Biden have lasted in Wilimington. A total of six other documents were found that are subject to confidentiality. According to the FBI, the documents are from Biden’s time as Vice President of the USA under Barack Obama. That in turn would mean that the documents have been in Biden’s possession for at least seven years.

Joe Biden criticizes Donald Trump and hoards secret documents himself

Last August had that FBI Mar-a-Lago searched. In the former president’s mansion donald trump several boxes with classified documents had been found. Joe Biden had severely criticized his predecessor’s handling of confidential documents at the time. (dil/dpa)