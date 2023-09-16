A scandal is now shaking the Italian National Team, which is trying to renew its laurels. The European champion was left out of the last two world cups, those of Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

The story involves two players from the National Team, Mattia Zaccagni, a Lazio midfielder, and Nicolo Zaniolo, also a midfielder and teammate of the Colombian Jhon Jáder Durán at Aston Villa.

In between the two and to complete the love triangle is the influencer Chiara Nasti. Because? Chiara was Zaniolo’s partner for several months. After many public appearances and a lot of social media following, the relationship ended in April 2021.

It didn’t take long for Nasti to find a new love and it was none other than Zaccagni. And the relationship seemed to strengthen, to the point that three months after ending her relationship with Zaniolo, the model announced that she was expecting a child with her new partner.

However, press versions claim that Nasti had not lost contact with her ex-partner and there was even a rumor that the real father of the baby she was expecting was not Zaccagni, but Zaniolo.

The version was taken advantage of by the fans of Roma, the club where Zaniolo played before going to play in the Premier League, and Lazio’s main rival, Zaccagni’s team.The fans began to sing from the stands to take advantage of the theme and annoy the Lazio player: “Zaccagni’s son is from Zaniolo,” said the chorus, which even Zaniolo himself sang.

The son of Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni was born in November 2021, and the footballer was in charge of revealing the first images of his baby next to the mother.

However, this attitude cost him a lot of criticism for exposing his son in public. For his part, Nasti suffered harassment from many fans.

Zaniolo continues playing with the National Team. Zaccagni was not in the last call. How far will the topic go?

