Genoa – The board of directors of Iren has resolved to dismiss him from the role of CEO of Paolo Emilio Signorini “for just objective cause, as a consequence of the objective incompatibility of the work performance with the contingent situation generated”. The multiutility makes this known.

Signorini is in prison, arrested on 7 May on charges of corruption, as part of the investigation which also beheaded the Liguria region, putting governor Toti under house arrest. “The precautionary custody measures taken against Dr. Signorini on 7 May 2024, connected to the ongoing investigations of the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed even after the requests made by his defense, cause an impossibility, now irreversible and no longer just temporary, of exercising his functions as top manager – underlines Iren – As regards the economic elements, the provision of sums of money in relation to the termination of the fixed-term employment relationship before the expiry of the term. Furthermore, all the instruments for protecting the rights and prerogatives of the company remain intact, as they have already been reminded to the market and shareholders in the specific supplementary report pursuant to art. 125-quater Consolidated Law on Finance approved by the board of directors on 30 May 2024. The board of directors confirmed the current organizational configuration approved in the extraordinary meeting of 7 May: the group is directed and coordinated by the executive president and the executive vice president, to whom the the delegations and powers previously assigned to the former CEO. Doctor Signorini – concludes the note – does not appear to hold Iren shares”.

“We assume that the current governance will remain until the majority shareholders decide to change it. We don’t expect a change anytime soon, shareholders will decide if and how.” She stated it Luca Dal Fabbro, executive president of the Iren Group, responding to the question of an analyst who asked him if after Signorini’s dismissal for just cause. “The current governance has already shown ample proof of resilience and performance even when the other CEO left,” added the top manager. “The current governance has 10 top figures with two executives. Both the vice president and I will be here until the end of our mandate, which will expire in mid-2025, and with or without a new CEO we will move forward with the new plan, for which we take responsibility.”