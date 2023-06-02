





Scandal over alleged illegal interceptions splashes the Colombian government.

In Colombia, members of the government were peppered by a series of scandals that feature the presidential chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, whom her ex-nanny accuses of having held her in a basement to give her a polygraph test. On the other hand, the nation’s attorney general claimed to have evidence that a police agency would have illegally intercepted the phone line of her former babysitter. President Gustavo Petro rejected the accusations, saying that “no member of the government has given any order for wiretapping.”