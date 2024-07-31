The arrest on Monday of nine Israeli military reserves in the midst of an alleged rape case against a Palestinian prisoner has become a scandal that has splashed the government and the army and has even forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come forward to try to calm things down. A tenth was charged on Tuesday by the military prosecutor with various crimes of mistreatment of Palestinian detainees. All this occurs in the midst of a war of almost 10 months and nearly 40,000 dead in Gaza and with the army bombing a Hezbollah barracks in Beirut in response to the massacre of 12 minors of which it accuses the Lebanese militia.

The Palestinian prisoner arrived at an Israeli public hospital three weeks ago at risk of death “with injuries to the upper body and a serious injury to the rectum,” the NGO Physicians for Human Rights-Israel explained on Tuesday, warning of the existence of other cases that have not come to light and which it believes should also be investigated.

Immediately after the arrests, carried out by masked officers, were announced, dozens of far-right demonstrators, including some parliamentarians, demonstrated and some stormed two military installations, but the security forces were unable to prevent them. One is the Sde Teiman detention centre in the south of the country, where the events that led to the arrest of the soldiers allegedly took place. The other, in the centre, is Camp Gur, where the soldiers were transferred and where they are expected to appear before the court.

The fact that hundreds of civilians and some parliamentarians managed to breach the security of these two places is explained, according to analysts, by the internal differences that have been brewing within the government cabinet for months. The ultra-nationalists Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the national security portfolio, supreme head of the police and the penitentiary service, and Bezalel Smotrich, head of the finance ministry, have incited their followers in an attempt to prevent a case being opened against the reservists. For Smotrich, the detainees are “heroes,” he wrote on his profile on the social network X (formerly Twitter). The military defence team that assists them says that they have all denied the charges and that they will collaborate in the investigation, according to the newspaper. Haaretz.

“Danger to national security”

In a letter to Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant calls for an investigation into the alleged delay in police action in response to the riots on Ben Gvir’s orders. “Officers who support the riots” and “actively participate in them represent a very serious danger that harms national security,” he says in the letter.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

“We are in the midst of a war, and actions of this kind endanger the security of the state,” said Army Chief of Staff Gen. Herzi Halevi in ​​a statement after the attacks. “It is precisely these investigations that protect our soldiers in Israel and around the world and preserve the values ​​of the Israeli army,” he said.

According to army sources, around 4,700 detainees in Gaza had passed through Sde Teiman, where an unknown number of inmates are believed to have died, by early July. In the West Bank alone, the number of those arrested since the war began on 7 October has reached almost 10,000, according to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).

Allegations of daily mistreatment and sexual abuse in Israeli prisons against Palestinians are coming from humanitarian organisations in both the Jewish state and Palestine, and from international circles such as Amnesty International. “There is a growing body of evidence that these incidents are not isolated. They suggest systematic abuse and violence” and that “a blind eye has been turned to them,” Physicians for Human Rights said in a statement on Tuesday. “Teiman prison must be closed urgently, abuses in all prisons must be stopped and those responsible must be brought to justice,” they demand.

In addition to human rights activists, there are testimonies from prisoners who had warned of the existence of such abuses. The arrests take place “after months in which Physicians for Human Rights has warned of widespread abuses against Palestinian detainees by the Israeli army and prison service,” the NGO adds. “Although too late, the Israeli army has finally recognised that it cannot ignore the crimes committed by soldiers against Palestinians in their custody,” the text says, adding that they had already warned the authorities of cases of “serious violence, including sexual abuse.”

The Palestinian Authority’s Commissioner for Palestinian Prisoners, Qadura Fares, has called “urgently” for a United Nations investigation “to address the horrific crimes to which detainees in general and those in Sde Teiman camp in particular are exposed,” according to a statement by the Palestinian news agency Wafa on Monday evening. A similar request was made by Abdullah Zaghari, head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club NGO.

At the heart of the controversy for months has been the detention centre that the Israeli authorities opened for prisoners from Gaza at the beginning of the war at the Sde Teiman military base, near the city of Beer Sheva and some thirty kilometres from the Gaza Strip. EL PAÍS has interviewed two of the Palestinian inmates who spent weeks in these facilities, a journalist and a medic. Both describe mistreatment and torture and, in the case of the latter, the death of at least two of their companions. An Israeli doctor who treated several prisoners at the field hospital also gave testimony to this newspaper and did not hesitate to demand the closure of the facilities, which, being military, are outside the Israeli prison system.

The army is investigating 48 deaths of Gazans, of which 36 have taken place in Sde Teiman, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Regarding the 36 deaths and possible open proceedings, military sources responded to EL PAÍS in early July that of the “approximately 70 investigations” they are conducting, “some refer to the deaths of Palestinians, including the deaths of detainees during their transfer to military detention centres or in the facilities themselves.” Amid the storm, with pressure even from the Supreme Court, the authorities began days ago to transfer prisoners from Sde Teiman to tents in a prison in the Israeli prison system.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.