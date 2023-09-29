The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced this Friday the dismissal of its communications director, in a new change after the earthquake that occurred after the forced kiss of the former federation president Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided today to dispense with the services of the Director of Communication, Pablo García-Cuervo”stated the RFEF in a statement.

The dismissal of García-Cuervo joins the previous ones of the secretary general, Andreu Campsconsidered close to Rubiales, the director of the Integrity department, Miguel García Caba and the previous women’s team, Jorge Vilda.



This Friday, the judge investigating Rubiales for alleged crimes of sexual assault and coercion for his kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup medal ceremony, summoned as witnesses for October 20 García-Cuervo and coach Luis de la Fuente.

The investigation is now also directed against Vilda, the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque, and the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera.

The three came under investigation after Jenni Hermoso’s brother and a friend confirmed before the judge that the player and her entourage received pressure for the Spanish world champion to justify Rubiales’ action.

The kiss on Hermoso by Rubiales, which he defended before the judge that it was consensual, sparked a global scandal and a protest by the Spanish soccer players in defense of their partner and to ask for changes in the RFEF.

The Spanish internationals asked in a statement on September 15 for “strong changes in the leadership positions of the RFEF and, specifically, in the area of ​​women’s football.”

Therefore, they asked “a restructuring of the organizational chart of women’s football, restructuring of the presidential cabinet and general secretary, resignation of the president of the RFEFrestructuring of the communication and marketing area and restructuring of the integrity area”.

The Spanish reached an agreement on September 20 with the RFEF and the Spanish Higher Sports Council (CSD), in which the Federation committed to making changes. The agreement allowed the internationals to agree to play their Nations League matches against Sweden and Switzerland, resulting in both victories.

