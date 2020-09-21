In the middle of the night Peter Altmaier made derogatory comments about an FDP decision. The minister may have tweeted that he was in dire straits – there is anger not only among the liberals.

The FDP held its party conference on the weekend.

The appointment does not make big headlines – but economics minister Peter Altmaier shot himself offside with a nightly reaction.

Angela Merkel’s head of department qualified the demand for lowering the voting age as “electoral support for the Greens”. Now he is getting very fundamental and probing questions.

Berlin – The FDP held its party congress at the weekend – the date was not good for big positive headlines. But the Liberals could be comforted by a small aspect: of all things Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) has dealt with an impulsive nightly reaction on an FDP decision massively in the nettles. The outcry in parts of political Berlin is great. In the room is the thesis that Angela Merkel’s Minister unmasked himself in a sensitive area.

Peter Altmaier heavily criticized: nocturnal tweet about voting age turns into a boomerang

The occasion seemed banal: The FDP member of the Bundestag Konstantin Kuhle was delighted to share a party conference * resolution of his party with the Twitter community on Saturday – the FDP is now officially in favor of one Active voting rights from the age of 16 in the Bundestag election. At the federal level, voting has so far been possible from the age of 18.

Not a particularly groundbreaking process in itself. In any case, because of their opposition role, the liberals have no chance of implementing such demands directly. And whether that FDP will have the chance to form a coalition – or be represented in parliament at all – after the upcoming election, it seems open. Altmaier still seemed to be bursting.

You are simply the best election workers for the Greens that one can imagine !!! – Peter Altmaier (@peteraltmaier) September 19, 2020

“You are simply the best election workers for the Greens that you can imagine !!!” replied Altmaier on cool posting – around 1 a.m. and including three exclamation marks, almost in style Donald Trumps. The background to the statement is likely to be the disproportionate popularity of the Greens among young people, which has repeatedly been statistically proven – the local elections in North Rhine-Westphalia recently provided corresponding data. However, the question quickly came up: Should questions of the Suffrage actually measured by their impact on the election result? Does a corresponding attitude express a dubious understanding of democracy?

Merkel’s minister puts CDU in the line of fire when it comes to voting rights: “I trust you to do it”

Unsurprisingly, Altmaier immediately received sharp headwinds from the FDP. “The fact that a German economics minister is only capable of making such a flat statement explains a lot of the desolate economic policy,” he said Bavarian liberal leader Daniel Föst. And raised an even more serious accusation: “If older people would not vote for the CDU / CSU, would you coldly restrict the right to vote?” He asked rhetorically. And gave a partial answer himself: “I trust you.”

The Greens also countered. Not with mockery, but with a hard scolding: “Regardless of whether it is # electoral age or # electoral reform: it’s rarely about a better argument, but almost always about questions of power,” tweeted MP Danyal Bayaz: “In this respect, I am Mr. #Altmaier grateful for his openness shortly before going to bed. ”

The GroKo recently had one for months Compromise on the right to vote struggled. Above all, the Union had alleged that the parties were primarily interested in their own benefit. This time, too, the SPD joined the chorus of critics: “If only you had kept quiet,” he recommended MP Timon Gremmels Altmaier: “Your tweet is revealing”. Vice-Vice President Kevin Kühnert spoke up with mockery – and received in an unusual way Approval from the ranks of the FDP.

If you get little approval from a certain group of voters, then you can … a) deny her the right to vote.

b) try to convince them of yourself. For a), whoever considers their own arguments to be mediocre will probably decide. https://t.co/gwm4L8M6B8 – Kevin Kühnert (@KuehniKev) September 20, 2020

Use the right to vote for your own benefit? Violent criticism of Altmaier – “MPs are always biased here”

Even in the CDU* stopped some Party friends Altmaiers with criticism not behind the mountain. Ex-Secretary General Ruprecht Polenz referred discreetly to a several weeks old contribution by himself: “So it is up to the parties themselves whether they are successful with the young voters,” it said.

The portal reported itself very soberly, but in the judgment all the more clearly bürgerrat.de to speak. “This reaction by @peteraltmaier to the @ fdp decision on # Wahlalter16 shows: issues of electoral law are questions of power. MPs are always biased here, “it said in a tweet. The solution from the perspective of the leading association “Mehr Demokratie eV”: The Suffrage issues are in better hands with a neutral “citizens’ council” than with parliament – and, according to the subtext, better than with Altmaier. (fn) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.