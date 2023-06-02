A man managed to jump up to the main altar of Saint Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican, and strip completely naked to show some paintings on her body.

(Also: Pope Francis couldn’t stand it: he strongly scolded a woman who asked him to bless a dog).

The act, which took place late in the afternoon of Thursday, June 1, before the temple closed its doors, was broadcast on social networks. One of the netizens wrote: “Welcome to the Favelas.”

The young man entered the Basilica, like the rest of the tourists, and crossed the central nave until he reached the Baldachin designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini, where he evaded the security cordon and jumped up to the altar to later undress and display on its back the message “save the children in Ukraine”.

(Keep reading: The Pope asks not to resign ourselves to the decline of the family, ‘union between a man and a woman’).

Guards from the Vatican City Gendarmerie Corps detained the protester, forced him to get dressed and took him to another unit for questioning.

The protester is a Russian national and had a pocalo passport. In addition, it would be a 34-year-old man diagnosed with a mental disorder, according to the local newspaper. Corriere della Sera.

A man, little cousin of the chiusura ai turisti della Basilica di San Pietro in Vaticano, è salito sull’altare maggiore denudandosi. The scene is captured by a group of fedelis and broadcasts its telegram to the ‘Welcome to favelas’ channel. pic.twitter.com/pTnwTlZW9j — Salvatore Brosal (@SalvatoreBrosal) June 2, 2023

The hideouts of the Holy See transferred him to the Police facilities, where they decided to expel him immediately. He will have to return to Italy and further restrictions would have been placed on him.

Another similar episode in Vatican City

A few weeks ago, another man rammed his car at high speed to bypass the access controls to Vatican Cityafter the agents prevented his passage when he tried to convince them that he was going to meet Pope Francis.

(In context: Man entered the Vatican in his vehicle, guards shot at the wheels).

Breaking news from Vatican: A man in his 40’s drove a car at high speed towards the Vatican, smashing through St. Anna’s Gate and into Vatican City. Swiss guard shot at his front tires but he continued into the courtyard past Vatican Bank. He got out of his vehicle and was… pic.twitter.com/m8nhAAJ21k — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) May 18, 2023

The next day he was transferred to a psychiatric facility for immediate treatment.

“At the end of his interrogation by the (Vatican) magistrate in the presence of his lawyer, and once his condition was verified, the driver of the vehicle that illegally entered the Vatican last night was transferred to the psychiatric department of the Santo Spirito in Sassia Hospital to receive obligatory medical treatment”, indicated then the Holy See

EFE and LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

You can also read:

– Pope Francis makes a worrying call for the low birth rate and proposes a solution.

– Pope Francis uncovers abortion, porn, Tinder and non-binary people.

– What is spillover, an event that increases the probability of a new pandemic? This says expert.