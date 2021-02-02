Singer Mariah Carey was reported by her older sister Alison, who ensures the has publicly humiliated by revealing certain family secrets in her biography “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” which went on sale last September.

In the book, the pop star claimed that Alison Carey had drugged her as a child, that another of her brothers physically abused her, and that one of her mother’s boyfriends threatened to kill her when she decided to leave the relationship.

Specifically, in a chapter titled “Dandelion Tea”, Mariah Carey reveals that when she was 12 years old, her sister Alison, then 20 years old, drugged her with Valium and let her get into a car with the boyfriend of another of her sisters, who was armed..

Mariah Carey, with her pets during the quarantine. Instagram photo.

In addition, the singer accused Alison of having burned her when throw a tea with boiling water over it, according to a document presented in the Supreme Court of Manhattan this Monday, points out the local media Page Six.

The older sister of the person in charge of “Hero”, who does not have a lawyer and who represents herself in the case, assures that Mariah Carey never gave her the opportunity to defend herself against the accusations that she exposes in the book, nor did she present evidence that show what counts in it.

Alison, 59, who has previously been arrested for prostitution and was attacked in 2015, says suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome due to her troubled past, and that despite knowing her problems, the interpreter used her status as a public figure to attack her sister, “generating sensational headlines to promote book sales,” the document says.

Alison, Mariah Carey’s sister, is 59 years old and asks the pop star for a compensation of $ 1.25 million.

Furthermore, it states that are having problems with alcohol again after being sober for “a long time” as a result of the stress of publishing the book.

For this reason, Alison now asks for compensation of $ 1.25 million to Mariah Carey for “intentionally inflicting immense emotional stress” by the “heartless, ruthless, vindictive, despicable and unnecessarily public humiliation“. Source: EFE.

ACE