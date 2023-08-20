The Spanish International Jenni Beautiful He expressed after Spain qualified for the World Cup final that it is something that is not going to be forgotten in life.

“We have done it, it is something that we are not going to forget in life. I think that the other day I spent all my tears, today I am empty. It is impressive”, he highlighted.

“I have no more words to say that I am super happy, this goes to all the people who have believed in us. We are one step away from touching glory, no one can take away this happiness from us. There are many moments spent to get here, for this is worth this sport,” he said in statements to TVE.

What happened?

Hermoso starred in a fact that quickly went viral. “The euphoria, the emotion, the fact of rewriting history… Impossible to measure what the protagonists felt. What happened during the award ceremony for the Spanish women’s team, which became world champion after beating England 1- 0, left everyone amazed. It happened that Luis Rubiales, president of the Real spanish soccer federation, and Jenni Hermoso, player of the national team, were in the center of attention and both quickly became the focus of social networks”, said The Argentine Nation, which belongs to the GDA.

And he added: “The reaction of Rubiales, who was involved in several scandals with a media tone during his management, quickly went viral. The leader placed himself to the left of the Infanta Sofía and very close to the Queen of Spain, Letizia. Nothing seemed to break with the award ceremony protocol. However, at the moment her player Jennifer Hermoso approached, Rubiales hugged her, said a few words to her and before saying goodbye to her, he kissed her on the mouth.

