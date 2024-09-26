A strong measure has been taken by the cycling team Visma with the runner Michel Hessmann, who was banned for seven months after failing a doping test with the substance chlorthalidone on June 14, 2023.

The German was checked by surprise last year and the analysis resulted in a minimal amount of the substance, for which he was provisionally suspended.

“In June, Hessmann was suspended lightly for four months considering valid the hypothesis that the positive had been generated by the ingestion of a contaminated medication such as paracetamol, ibuprofen or naproxen, but lto WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) appealed the sanction, considering it too short,” said Marca of Spain.

And he added: “Michel Hessmann’s lawyers began negotiations with WADA and today they have reached an agreement to end his provisional suspension as of March 14, 2025 and return to competition on those dates, as reported by the team. Visma. After learning of the resolution, the Dutch squad has unilaterally terminated Hessmann’s contract that ended this season.”

The Visma team, whose leader is Jonas Viongegaarddid not sit still and issued a statement in which he warned that Hessmann will no longer be part of the group due to this circumstance.

“The cyclist was suspended by the team after a trace amount of chlorthalidone was found in his urine during an out-of-competition test on June 14, 2023. Both the NOTHING and the WADA concluded that it was plausible that Hessmann had taken a contaminated medication such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen or naproxen. Previously, German prosecutors dismissed the case,” Visma noted.

“In June 2024, NADA suspended the rider for four months, retroactively for three months, allowing him to return to action at the end of July. But the AMA appealed, after which the rider and the AMA reached an agreement to remain suspended until March 14, 2025. Therefore, Michel Hessmann will no longer compete for the team,” he ruled.

