A grotesque mistake refereewhich annulled the possible 2-1 of the Milan in the 92nd minute when calling a foul in favor of the milanista team while the Brazilian Junior Messias surpassed the goalkeeper, this Monday marked the defeat of Stefano Piloli’s team against the Speziawhich ended up winning 2-1 in the last breath.

The luminous team scored 1-1 in the 92nd minute, with a Milan advantage from the Portuguese Rafael Leao and a draw from the Colombian Kevin Agudelo, when the 5,000 spectators at the San Siro witnessed a serious mistake by the referee Marco Serra.

Milan’s lament

Croatian Ante Rebic was attacking the goal when he was brought down by an opponent and the ball found its way to Junior Messias, who beat the goalkeeper with a curved left-footed shot as the referee called the foul.

The referee himself immediately realized the serious mistake and apologized with his hands to Milan.

However, his whistle came before the goal, and therefore the game was resumed with a direct free kick in favor of the Milan team, without the VAR being able to intervene.

The Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic brushed the goal with a powerful shot to the wood, but that was the end of Milan’s options, which succumbed to a counterattack from Spezia culminated by the Ghanaian Emmanuel Gyasi.

Spezia triumphed at the San Siro 100 years after the last time and accelerated towards salvation, while Milan missed the chance to storm the lead and remained second, two points behind Inter.

