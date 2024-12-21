The match between River Plate and Gremio women’s football has left an embarrassing image. A pitched battle broke out on the field of play in the that the player Candela Díaz, from the local team, made racist gestures to a ball boy.

After half an hour of the game, Gremio tied the score, until then 1-0 in favor of River, and that’s where the whole mess began. A confrontation between the players, motivated because one of the visitors showed her team’s shield to the rivals, It got worse when one of them made monkey gestures at the ball boy..

In addition, River’s soccer players accused that boy of insulting them, so the row became bigger and bigger, six players ended up being expelled and the match ended because there were not enough players available.

After the scandal, the local team denounced what happened on their social networks: “River Plate expresses its most absolute repudiation of the discriminatory gestures that occurred in the meeting with Gremio for the Brasil Ladies Cup 2024. It communicates that it is already taking the corresponding disciplinary measures and will continue working to eradicate this type of behavior.”

Likewise, Tahissan Passos, Gremio coach, explained his version of the events: “The athletes on the opposing team called the girls ‘negrita’. There was a case with the ball boy, and the girls did not accept it, he is here working. This situation has been happening since the beginning of the game. I came to represent my athletes, situations like this cannot continue to happen. “How long will we continue pretending that there is no racism, machismo?”

“It’s reassuring for the players to have a little dignity. With 1-1, Gremio would qualify. They attacked us morally“It was also seen on television, everyone saw it!” stated the Gremio coach.